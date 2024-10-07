Tigers Conclude UTR PTT 25K Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Three members of the LSU Men’s Tennis team competed in the UTR PTT 25K Boca Raton this past week.

Brock Anderson had an impressive start in Boca Raton against Tomas Pinto, Anderson won the first set 7-5 and quickly took the second set 6-2 to secure his first win of his fall campaign. On day two, Anderson faced Liam Krall in three sets. Krall took the first set 6-3 and Anderson came back and took the second set 6-3, forcing a third set. The final set went to Krall by a score of 6-3. Back on the courts, Anderson played another three set match against Adrien Burdet. The first set went to a tiebreak with Burdet narrowly taking the set 7-6(5). Anderson fought back and secured the second set quickly by a score of 6-2. To finish off the match, Anderson won 6-2 in the third and final set to secure another win in Boca Raton. In his final match of the competition, Anderson was up against Dylan Martin in another three set match. Anderson fell in the first set 6-2. In the second set, Anderson quickly won by a score of 6-2 to force a third set. In the final set, Anderson earned six straight games and walked away with a third set score of 6-0.

Freshman Andrej Loncarevic was also in action in Boca Raton. On the first day of the competition, Loncarevic faced Yubel Ubri. The Tiger secured his first win 7-5, 6-0 to make for an impressive start to the competition. Locarevic was back in action against Jordan Reznik where he fell 7-5, 6-2. In his next match, he faced Ilija Palavestra and fell 6-3, 6-4. In his final match of the competition, Loncarevic faced Alexander Baez in three sets. The first set was won by the Tiger by a quick score of 6-2. The second and third sets went to Baez by a score of 6-4, 6-4.

Fellow freshman Jamie Diack made his second appearance in purple and gold in Boca Raton. On the first day of competition, Diack faced Kase Schinnerer and fell 6-2, 6-2. Back on the courts, Diack was up against Sam Baumgartner. Baumgartner took the first set by a narrow score of 7-5 and concluded the match with a score fo 6-3 in the second set. Diack was back in action against Justin Roberts where he fell 6-4, 6-4. To conclude his time in Boca Raton, Diack faced off against Ian Mayew, falling 6-2, 6-2.

Results

Sunday, Sept. 29

Kase Schinnerer def. Jamie Diack 6-2, 6-2

Brock Anderson def. Tomas Pinho 7-5, 6-2

Andrej Loncarevic def. Yubel Ubri 7-5, 6-0

Monday, Sept. 30

Sam Baumgartner def. Jamie Diack 7-5, 6-3

Liam Krall def. Brock Anderson 6-3, 3-6, 3-6

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Jordan Reznik def. Andrej Loncarevic 7-5, 6-2

Justin Roberts def. Jamie Diack 6-4, 6-4

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Ilija Palavestra def. Andrej Loncarevic 6-3, 6-4

Ian Mayew def. Jamie Diack 6-2, 6-2

Brock Anderson def. Adrien Burdet 6(5)-7, 6-2, 6-2

Thursday, Oct. 3

Brock Anderson def. Dylan Martin 2-6, 6-2, 6-0

Alexander Baez def. Andrej Loncarevic 2-6, 6-4, 6-4

