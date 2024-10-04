LSU Women's Golf Team Moves To No. 12 In Mizuno/WGCA Coaches Poll
BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s golf team moved up one spot to No. 12 in the most recent release Friday of the Mizuno/WGCA Coaches Poll.
The Tigers are coming off a good third place finish in The Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas earlier in the week. LSU is next set to play at Stanford’s tournament, Oct. 18-20.
Stanford remains at the top of the rankings after receiving all but two first-place votes.
A total of 10 Southeastern Conference teams are in the top 25.
The next Mizuno WGCA Coaches Poll will be released on Friday, Oct. 25.
DIVISION I MIZUNO WGCA COACHES POLL
Rank/School (1st Place Votes)/Points
1/Stanford (21)/572
2/South Carolina (2)/515
3/ Southern California/514
4/Texas/482
5/UCLA/432
6/Auburn/423
7/Wake Forest/415
8/Arizona State/406
9/Arkansas/379
10/Northwestern/346
11/Oregon/331
12/LSU/294
13/Arizona/287
14/Florida State/271
15/Texas A&M/238
16/Duke/235
17/Mississippi State/205
18/Vanderbilt/183
19/Ole Miss/177
20/Virginia/161
21/Florida/129
22/Clemson/114
T23/Pepperdine/63
T23/North Carolina/63
25/Michigan State/54
Others Receiving Votes: University of Houston (26); University of California, Berkeley (24); University of Kansas (18); University of Central Florida (17); Georgia Southern University (16); University of Arkansas at Little Rock (16); San Jose State University (11); Virginia Tech (10); Baylor University (8); Ohio State University (6); Southern Methodist University (6); Texas Christian University (5); University of Alabama (5); Oklahoma State University (4); University of Georgia (4); Kansas State University (3); University of Kentucky (2); University of Tennessee (2); Campbell University (1); Texas Tech University (1); University of Washington (1)