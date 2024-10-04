LSU Women's Golf Team Moves To No. 12 In Mizuno/WGCA Coaches Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s golf team moved up one spot to No. 12 in the most recent release Friday of the Mizuno/WGCA Coaches Poll.

The Tigers are coming off a good third place finish in The Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas earlier in the week. LSU is next set to play at Stanford’s tournament, Oct. 18-20.

Stanford remains at the top of the rankings after receiving all but two first-place votes.

A total of 10 Southeastern Conference teams are in the top 25.

The next Mizuno WGCA Coaches Poll will be released on Friday, Oct. 25.

DIVISION I MIZUNO WGCA COACHES POLL

Rank/School (1st Place Votes)/Points

1/Stanford (21)/572

2/South Carolina (2)/515

3/ Southern California/514

4/Texas/482

5/UCLA/432

6/Auburn/423

7/Wake Forest/415

8/Arizona State/406

9/Arkansas/379

10/Northwestern/346

11/Oregon/331

12/LSU/294

13/Arizona/287

14/Florida State/271

15/Texas A&M/238

16/Duke/235

17/Mississippi State/205

18/Vanderbilt/183

19/Ole Miss/177

20/Virginia/161

21/Florida/129

22/Clemson/114

T23/Pepperdine/63

T23/North Carolina/63

25/Michigan State/54

Others Receiving Votes: University of Houston (26); University of California, Berkeley (24); University of Kansas (18); University of Central Florida (17); Georgia Southern University (16); University of Arkansas at Little Rock (16); San Jose State University (11); Virginia Tech (10); Baylor University (8); Ohio State University (6); Southern Methodist University (6); Texas Christian University (5); University of Alabama (5); Oklahoma State University (4); University of Georgia (4); Kansas State University (3); University of Kentucky (2); University of Tennessee (2); Campbell University (1); Texas Tech University (1); University of Washington (1)