LSU Women's Golf Freshman Rocio Tejedo Opens At Blessings With Even Par 72

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas – LSU freshman Rocio Tejedo fired a two-birdie round of even par 72 to lead the Tiger women’s golf team Monday in the opening round of the unique The Blessings Collegiate Invitational presented by Tyson at The Blessings Golf Club.

The Blessings Collegiate features both the men’s and women’s teams from 10 different schools with the men’s and women’s squads playing as fivesomes in what in the first round took 6-plus hours to complete under a warm, sun splashed sky in Fayetteville.

Playing at some 6,500 yards for the women, Tejedo birdied the par 5 fifth hole (approximately 492 yards) and the par 4 16th hole for her even par round which has her currently 11th in the individual competition.

Local favorite, Maria Jose Marin, of Arkansas, used the home course advantage to her benefit, shooting a 7-under par 65 to hold a three-shot lead over Carla Bernat of Kansas State and Julia Lopez Ramirez of Mississippi State. In all, 10 players broke par on the opening day of the women’s tournament.

Marin had eight birdies on her card and just one bogey.

The LSU women are presently in eighth place, after a 15-over round of 303. Host Arkansas, fueled by Marin’s round, moved to 9-under par 279 to take the lead, followed by Mississippi State at 2-under 286 with Kansas State third at even par 288. Fourth place is BYU at 6-over par 294.

LSU also counted round of 5-over 77 from Elsa Svensson, Josefin Widal and Aine Donegan.

The women’s golf team will have one of the late tee times on Tuesday, going off the first hole at 11:15 a.m. Live coverage on The Golf Channel will begin at 3:30 p.m. CT.

The Blessings Collegiate Invitational

Fayetteville, Arkansas – The Blessings Golf Club

First Round Team Results – Par 288

1 Arkansas 279 -9

2 Mississippi State 286 -2

3 Kansas State 288 E

4 BYU 294 +6

5 Louisville 296 +8

6 Kent State 300 +12

6 Missouri 300 +12

8 LSU 303 +15

9 Ohio State 308 +20

10 Virginia Tech 312 +24

Top 5 Individuals (Par 72)

1 Marin Jose Marin, Arkansas – 65 -7

2 Carla Bernat, Kansas State – 68 -4

2 Julia Lopez Ramirez, Mississippi State – 68 -4

4 Ffion Tynan, Missouri – 69 -3

5 Alexa Udom, BYU – 70 -2

5 Reagan Zibilski, Arkansas – 70 -2

LSU Scores

T11 Rocio Tejedo – 72 E

T33 Elsa Svensson – 77 +5

T33 Josefin Widal – 77 +5

T33 Aine Donegan – 77 +5

T41 Jordan Fischer – 79 +7