LSU Ranks in Top 25 CSCAA Preseason Poll
BATON ROUGE, La. – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released the Preseason edition of the Division I Top 25 dual meet poll Thursday with both the LSU men’s and women’s swimming and diving program appearing in their respective top 25 lists heading into the 2024-25 season.
The committee, consisting of Division I coaches, assesses and ranks the nation’s top 25 dual meet teams. Their evaluation takes into account head-to-head dual meet outcomes, performances since the last rankings, season-long performances, dual meet records, roster changes (such as injuries), and data from the SwimCloud Simulator. It’s important to note that the poll’s objective is not to predict the top finishers in a championship meet format.
The following is the men’s preseason ranking with the women’s preseason ranking right behind it:
MEN’S
|RK
|Prv
|Team
|Points
|Record
|1
|NR
|California
|365
|0-0
|2
|NR
|Florida
|356
|0-0
|3
|NR
|Texas
|343
|0-0
|4
|NR
|Indiana
|337
|0-0
|5
|NR
|NC State
|318
|0-0
|6
|NR
|Arizona State
|298
|0-0
|7
|NR
|Stanford
|273
|0-0
|8
|NR
|Georgia
|259
|0-0
|9
|NR
|Tennessee
|244
|0-0
|10
|NR
|Virginia Tech
|212
|0-0
|11
|NR
|Ohio State
|211
|0-0
|12
|NR
|Texas A&M
|210
|0-0
|12
|NR
|Louisville
|210
|0-0
|14
|NR
|Virginia
|185
|0-0
|15
|NR
|Michigan
|184
|0-0
|16
|NR
|Auburn
|167
|0-0
|17
|NR
|Alabama
|115
|0-0
|18
|NR
|Florida State
|114
|0-0
|19
|NR
|Southern Methodist
|82
|0-0
|20
|NR
|Wisconsin
|79
|0-0
|21
|NR
|Southern California
|74
|0-0
|22
|NR
|Minnesota
|68
|0-0
|23
|NR
|LSU
|62
|0-0
|24
|NR
|Harvard
|47
|0-0
|25
|NR
|Kentucky
|18
|0-0
WOMEN’S
|RK
|Prv
|Team
|Points
|Record
|1
|NR
|Virginia
|375
|0-0
|2
|NR
|Texas
|358
|0-0
|3
|NR
|Florida
|340
|0-0
|4
|NR
|Stanford
|334
|0-0
|5
|NR
|Tennessee
|317
|0-0
|6
|NR
|Indiana
|291
|0-0
|7
|NR
|California
|283
|0-0
|8
|NR
|Southern California
|270
|0-0
|9
|NR
|Louisville
|250
|0-0
|10
|NR
|Ohio State
|244
|0-0
|11
|NR
|NC State
|234
|0-0
|12
|NR
|Michigan
|211
|0-0
|13
|NR
|Georgia
|193
|0-0
|14
|NR
|Wisconsin
|173
|0-0
|15
|NR
|Duke
|167
|0-0
|16
|NR
|Texas A&M
|154
|0-0
|17
|NR
|Auburn
|135
|0-0
|18
|NR
|North Carolina
|123
|0-0
|19
|NR
|LSU
|98
|0-0
|20
|NR
|UCLA
|89
|0-0
|21
|NR
|Arizona State
|65
|0-0
|22
|NR
|Virginia Tech
|46
|0-0
|23
|NR
|Alabama
|39
|0-0
|24
|NR
|Minnesota
|34
|0-0
|25
|NR
|Akron
|17
|0-0