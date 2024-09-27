LSU Ranks in Top 25 CSCAA Preseason Poll

BATON ROUGE, La. – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) released the Preseason edition of the Division I Top 25 dual meet poll Thursday with both the LSU men’s and women’s swimming and diving program appearing in their respective top 25 lists heading into the 2024-25 season.

The committee, consisting of Division I coaches, assesses and ranks the nation’s top 25 dual meet teams. Their evaluation takes into account head-to-head dual meet outcomes, performances since the last rankings, season-long performances, dual meet records, roster changes (such as injuries), and data from the SwimCloud Simulator. It’s important to note that the poll’s objective is not to predict the top finishers in a championship meet format.

The following is the men’s preseason ranking with the women’s preseason ranking right behind it:

MEN’S

RK Prv Team Points Record 1 NR California 365 0-0 2 NR Florida 356 0-0 3 NR Texas 343 0-0 4 NR Indiana 337 0-0 5 NR NC State 318 0-0 6 NR Arizona State 298 0-0 7 NR Stanford 273 0-0 8 NR Georgia 259 0-0 9 NR Tennessee 244 0-0 10 NR Virginia Tech 212 0-0 11 NR Ohio State 211 0-0 12 NR Texas A&M 210 0-0 12 NR Louisville 210 0-0 14 NR Virginia 185 0-0 15 NR Michigan 184 0-0 16 NR Auburn 167 0-0 17 NR Alabama 115 0-0 18 NR Florida State 114 0-0 19 NR Southern Methodist 82 0-0 20 NR Wisconsin 79 0-0 21 NR Southern California 74 0-0 22 NR Minnesota 68 0-0 23 NR LSU 62 0-0 24 NR Harvard 47 0-0 25 NR Kentucky 18 0-0

WOMEN’S