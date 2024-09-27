Cross Country Travels to Fayetteville for 36th Chile Pepper XC Festival

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU cross country team is on the road for the first meet outside of Louisiana, taking on the Agri Park course in Fayetteville at the 36th Chile Pepper XC Festival.

Saturday, September 28th | Agri Park, Fayetteville, Ark.

Men’s 8K | 10:30 a.m. CT | Course Map

Women’s 5K | 11:10 a.m. CT | Course Map

Live Results (M) | Live Results (W) | Meet Information

The hotly contested competition at the Chile Pepper Festival will kickoff this Saturday. The men’s college 8k is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. CT, while the women will begin their 5k at 11:10 a.m.

All of the Saturday races in the Chile Pepper Festival will be available on a free live stream through Runnerspace.com.

Teams competing at the Chile Pepper Festival will be Arkansas, Alabama-Huntsville, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Stephen F. Austin, Texas A&M-Commerce, Texas Southern, Western Colorado and others.

Last time out the Tigers competed in Baton Rouge at the LSU Invitational where both the men and women won their races.

Leading the way on the men’s side was the duo of senior Jack Wallace and freshman Emedy Kiplimo. Kiplimo put on a stellar performance to carry their relay duo from fourth to first, with personal splits of 5:24.49 (2k) and 5:37.93 (4k) to combine for 11:02.42. The duo finished the day with a combined relay time of 23:13.58.

Moments later after the men finished the course, the LSU women came in and swept place one through nine in the 2×3000-meter relay with a perfect score total of 15. A first-place finish came from the duo of freshman Jenna Key and junior Michaela Rose. Rose anchored a stellar 3k of 9:34.26 to lead the duo through the finish line with 20:09.77.

Both the men and women from LSU are undefeated so far this season through two meets and will be looking to continue this trend as they take on the No. 3 ranked Arkansas men and No. 12 ranked Arkansas women.

