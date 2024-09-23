San Antonio, Texas—LSU Men’s Golf wrapped up the Valero Texas Collegiate in a tie for 11th place with a total score of 3-over 867 across three rounds at the TPC San Antonio, Oaks Course. The team started strong with a 1-under 287 in the opening round but followed with scores of 3-over 291 and 1-over 289.

Freshman Árni Sveinsson led the Tigers with a 2-under 214, finishing tied for 19th. Algot Kleen added an even-par 216 for a T32 finish, while Alfons Bondesson ended at 2-over 218 (T51).

Jay Mendell’s final round of even-par 72 brought him to a 5-over 221 (T58), and Matthew Dodd-Berry closed at 8-over 224 (T68). Competing as an individual, Noah McWilliams climbed to a T44 finish with a standout 7-under 65 on the final day, finishing 2-over 218.

The University of Oklahoma claimed the team title with a 30-under finish, beating Ole Miss by six strokes. Virginia’s Ben James won the individual title after a playoff against Auburn’s Josiah Gilbert, earning an exemption to the 2025 Valero Texas Open.

Next up, the Tigers head to Fayetteville, Arkansas, for the Blessings Collegiate Invitational on Monday, September 30th, where both the LSU Men’s and Women’s Golf teams will compete in a unique tournament format.

