San Antonio, Texas–The LSU Men’s Golf team posted a 3-over 291 performance in the second round of the Valero Texas Collegiate to enter the final day of tournament in 11th place.

The Tigers rose one spot on Saturday, beginning the second round at 12th place. LSU was led today by senior Algot Kleen, who fired 1-under 71 in his second round. Freshman Gunnlaugur Árni Sveinsson carded a 1-over 73 and maintained his spot inside the top-10 of the individual leaderboard, currently sitting at T9.

Jay Mendell also posted a 1-over 73 in the second round, birdieing three holes on the day. Junior Alfons Bondesson contributed another counting score, carding a 2-over 74 in the second round and finishing the day at T22 on the individual leaderboard. Matthew Dodd-Berry posted a 2-over 74, while individual Noah McWilliams shot a 5-over 77.

With one round to play, the Tigers hold a two stroke lead over 12th place Clemson and trail four teams in 7th place by six strokes.

