San Antonio, Texas—After the first round of the Valero Texas Collegiate, the LSU Men’s Golf team currently sits at 1-under par in 12th place, with two rounds remaining in the tournament.

The Tigers received a significant contribution from freshman Gunnlaugur Árni Sveinsson, who shot a 4-under 68 to finish the day in seventh place on the individual leaderboard. Sveinsson recorded four birdies on the back nine of The Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio, complementing his even-par performance on the front nine.

Junior Alfons Bondesson carded a 3-under 69, placing him in a tie for 8th going into the second round. Bondesson, who began his day on hole 10, fired off four consecutive birdies from holes 5 to 8, before bogeying the ninth to finish his round.

SEC Golfer of the Week Algot Kleen posted a 2-over 74, while Jay Mendell and individual competitor Noah McWilliams both ended the day with a 4-over 76. Matthew Dodd-Berry carded a 5-over 77.

LSU trails both SMU and Georgia by one stroke and leads East Tennessee State by four strokes. With two rounds left to play, the Tigers will aim to climb the leaderboard with a strong showing on Sunday.

Live hole-by-hole scoring for the Valero Texas Collegiate will be available on Golfstat.com.

