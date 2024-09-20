Women’s Tennis Announces Fall Campaign for the 2024 Season

BATON ROUGE, La. – This weekend marks the start of the fall season for LSU Women’s Tennis. Head coach Taylor Fogleman has revealed the rest of the 2024 fall schedule, which features a series of competitive events nationwide.

“With our schedule, the girls have prepared well to deliver high-level tennis and great competition,” said head coach Taylor Fogleman. “Our team has trained well throughout the off-season, and I am confident they are prepared to face these competitions this season.”

Four LSU athletes, Florentine Dekkers, Kenna Erickson, Gaby Rivera, and Anita Sahdiieva, will kick off the season in Cary, NC, at the ITA All-American Championships from Sept. 21-29. The team then sends Cadence Brace to Templeton, CA, for her collegiate debut in the USTA Pro Circuit events from Sept. 23-29. The month concludes with a consecutive USTA Pro Circuit event in California from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6 in Redding or Rancho Santa Fe.

The campaign extends through October, with six more competitions, including an in-state matchup at the Nicholls Invitational in Thibodaux, La., on Oct. 4-5. Following a brief trip back to Louisiana, the team stops in Bakersfield, Calif., or Edmond, Okla., from Oct. 7-13 for a USTA Pro Circuit. The Tigers then stop in Auburn, AL, for the ITA Southern Regional Championships from Oct. 10-15.

The month wraps up with three USTA Pro Circuit events, firstly in Jackson, TN, or Macon, GA., from Oct. 14-20. The next tournament occurs in Tyler, TX, or Hilton Head, S.C., from Oct. 21-27, concluding with an event in Miami, FL, or Norman, OK, from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3.

The season’s final month begins with the Roberta Alison Fall Classic, held from Nov. 1 to 2 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The final USTA Pro Circuit of the season, being a 15K or 125K, will take place in Champaign, Ill., or Midland, Mich.

Lastly, the ITA Conference Masters begins in San Diego, Calif., along with the ITA Sectional Championships in Athens, GA, both occurring from Nov. 7-10, concluding with the Rice Invitational in Houston, TX, from Nov. 8-10.

“We look forward to strong performances throughout our fall tournaments,” Coach Fogleman added. “These matches are crucial in helping to build a foundation of success as we prepare for our spring season, and we hope our fans will support our team.”

For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program, follow the Tigers on Twitter @lsuwten, Instagram @LSUWTen, and Facebook.com/lsuwten.