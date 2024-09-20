Tigers Send Five To ITA All-American Championships

TULSA, Okla. – Five members of the LSU Men’s Tennis team will travel to Tulsa, Oklahoma to compete in the ITA All-American Championships this weekend. The tournament will begin September 21 and run through September 29 at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center.

ITA All-American Championships

The ITA All-American Championships is split into three stages: pre-qualifying rounds on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22, qualifying rounds on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24, and finally, the main draw beginning on Sept. 25 and concluding on Sept. 29.

Tiger TidBits

Sophomore Alessio Vasquez will be heading to Tulsa this weekend after being in action at the M15 Fayetteville, a professional tournament hosted by the ITF, this past week. Vasquez qualified his way through to the quarterfinals. This marks a successful start to the season as he looks to bring the momentum into this tournament.

Joining Vasquez will be fellow Sophomore Aleksi Lofman. He will begin his fall campaign this weekend with this being his first appearance this season. Lofman joined the Tigers in the spring of 2024 and concluded his first season with 6 doubles wins and 8 singles wins. One of which was earned against No. 27 Petar Jovanoic of Mississippi State, securing Lofman his first collegiate ranked win in singles.

Julien Penzlin will compete for the fourth season in LSU colors this weekend to begin his senior year. Penzlin had an impressive junior season leading the Tigers in singles for the majority of the season with 26 wins. He also assisted in the Tigers advance to the 2024 SEC Semifinals after defeating Alejandro Moreno of Auburn in three sets.

This weekend will also mark the start of the season for Sophomore Rudy Ceccon. His first collegiate season was impressive with Ceccon compiling 21 singles wins. He also helped to lead the Tigers to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament after defeating Texas A&M’s Togan Tokac by a score of 6-3, 6-1.

The fifth and final member of the team traveling this weekend will be Ishaan Ravichander. He began his fall campaign and his first season as a Tiger with Vasquez at the M15 Fayetteville where he won his first singles qualifying match before falling in the second.

