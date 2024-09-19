With the 2024-25 athletics year underway in Baton Rouge, the LSU Soccer season is in full swing as the Tigers look forward to a new challenge. Under the tutelage of head coach Sian Hudson, as well as co-captains Mollie Baker and Jaden Humbyrd – who were chosen by their teammates to lead the Tigers for their fall campaign – the squad is daring itself to embrace its seasonal theme, “Geaux Beyond,” and reach unprecedented levels of success.

The co-captions of this year’s squad are both seasoned veterans within the LSU program. Humbyrd, the midfielder from Issaquah, Wash., is entering her fourth and final year as a Tiger, while Baker, the forward from Gilbert, Ariz., is in her third year within the program after starting her career at North Carolina.

The Tigers’ main goal this season is to earn their fourth straight NCAA Tournament appearance. To achieve that level of success, consistency is required across the board within the program, and achieving that consistency with lots of roster turnover can be difficult. However, the co-captains expressed how although the team might have 15 new players ranging from transfers to freshmen, the potential for growth and success is undoubtedly there.

“This year we have a very young team,” said Humbyrd, regarding the makeup of the 2024 squad. “It’s very fresh, but that in turn has allowed us to kind of get a fresh start and just a lot of young, excited energy coming in, and I think so far this year, we’ve shown the ability to play consistently.

“We are expecting ourselves to remain consistent and to go deep into both the SEC and NCAA Tournament and compete for championships. We’re young, but we have really high expectations for ourselves.”

Baker feels the same way as her fellow captain, and she made sure to stress how the Tigers are taking the ups and downs of being a young team as a positive, not a negative.

“I think we’re a really young team, but I don’t think that that leaves us vulnerable,” said Baker. “I think that leaves us in a good position to build a new foundation and kind of re-identify ourselves as the Tigers. Some people may see 15 new players as something that is a negative, but we look at it as a good thing. Everyone here has been really adaptive and positive, which is what makes this season so exciting.”

Good captains know that they are not the only ones who can carry the team to victory, as it takes a great supporting cast to elevate and drive one another to greatness. Both Baker and Humbyrd were eager to talk about two of their teammates who they feel have made the biggest impact on the team: senior midfielder Tori Gillis and sophomore forward Ava Galligan.

“Immediately, Tori Gillis comes to my mind,” said Humbyrd, when asked which of her teammates makes the biggest impact on the squad. “I might be a little biased because she’s one of my best friends on the team, but I think everyone would agree that she has really stepped up this year and played a big role on the field with her voice and just work ethic. You talk about consistency, she shows up day in and day out, working her butt off with a good attitude, no matter what.”

“For me, the person that comes to mind is Ava Galligan, who had an outstanding freshman year,” said Baker, when asked to talk about an impact player for the Tigers. “She was our leading point scorer last year, and I think she is already on her way to doing that this year. She is someone we can rely on, and if you look at film and stats, she has been a part of every big moment when she is on the field. She’s a super positive teammate to everyone, and she can put the team on her back on offense, like Tori does on defense.”

With two admired captains like Mollie Baker and Jaden Humbyrd, along with a supporting cast of stars such as Tori Gillis and Ava Galligan, the sky is the limit for this LSU Soccer squad, as they look to once again raise the bar, compete for championships throughout the season, and “Geaux Beyond.”

You can catch Mollie, Jaden, Tori, Ava and the rest of the players all season long at the LSU Soccer Stadium. The Tigers are slated to begin SEC play with a home match against the Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday, September 22, at 6 p.m. CT.

All of LSU’s SEC matches will be broadcast live on either the SEC Network or SEC Network +. Visit lsusports.net/sports/sc to find information about upcoming matches, promotions and more.