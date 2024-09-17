BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU leads the nation with five players listed among D1 Baseball’s Top 85 Transfer Pitchers for the 2025 season.

The Top 85 list, released on Tuesday, features the five LSU pitchers within the Top 16 of the ranking. LSU shares the nation’s lead with Texas, which also has five pitchers on the list.

The list includes LSU junior right-handed pitcher Anthony Eyanson (No. 1); junior right-handed pitcher Chandler Dorsey (No. 6); junior right-handed pitcher Zac Cowan (No. 11); sophomore right-handed pitcher Deven Sheerin (No. 15); and junior right-handed pitcher Jacob Mayers (No. 16).

Eyanson, who transferred to LSU this summer from UC San Diego, was an All-Big West Second-Team selection in 2024, posting a 6-2 mark and a 3.07 ERA in 82.0 innings over 14 appearances (nine starts) with 85 strikeouts and a .190 opponent batting average.

Eyanson, a member of the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team, was twice named the Big West Pitcher of the Week in 2024.

Dorsey transferred to LSU this summer from South Florida, where he led the pitching staff with 26 relief appearances as the team’s primary closer. He was 2-1 on the year with eight saves, a 3.60 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 30.0 innings, limiting opposing batters to a .180 average

Dorsey enjoyed a dominant three-game stint this summer in the Cape Cod League for the Hyannis Harbor Hawks, as he did not allow a run and struck out 13 in 8.1 innings.

Cowan transferred to LSU this summer from Wofford, where he excelled in 2024 with a 10-2 record, 3.35 ERA and 124 strikeouts to only 29 walks across 110.0 innings.

A first-team All-Southern Conference selection, Cowan helped lead Wofford to the 2024 SoCon Tournament championship and the Terriers’ first-ever win in an NCAA Regional game.

Sheerin transferred to LSU this summer from Mount St. Mary’s, where he recorded in his freshman season 109 strikeouts and 32 walks across 70.0 innings.

He was named the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year and received first-team All-MAAC recognition, leading the league in strikeouts. Sheerin was also voted a Second-Team Freshman All-American by Perfect Game.

Mayers, who transferred to LSU this summer from Nicholls, led the Southland Conference in 2024 with 106 strikeouts and a .165 opponent batting average. The native of Gonzales, La., was 5-1 on the season with a 4.58 ERA in 70.2 innings, and he finished third in the nation in hits allowed per nine innings (4.97).

Mayers, a 2024 Second-Team ABCA All-South Region selection, fanned a season-high 12 batters against New Orleans in 6.1 innings, and he posted 10 strikeouts against both Southeastern Louisiana and Lamar.