Tigers Conclude Day Two Of Waco Fall Kickoff Classic

WACO, Texas – The LSU Men’s Tennis team concluded day two of the Waco Fall Kickoff Classic with four singles appearances and one doubles match.

Waco Fall Kickoff Classic – Day Two

Singles

Brock Anderson competed on the second day of the invitational in the singles round. He faced Julien Alonson Vivanco of Texas Christian University. The match went to three sets with Alonso Vivanco taking the first set by a narrow score of 6-4. In set two, Anderson came back and tied up the match with a score of 7-5, forcing a third set. Alonso Vivanco cleanly took the third set with a 6-0 score to win the match.

Charles Hobbs made another singles appearance on Saturday against Gus Tettamble of University of Tulsa. Hobbs fell in two sets by a score of 6-4, 6-1.

To conclude Saturday’s singles competition for the Tigers, Andrej Loncarevic faced Texas A&M’s Ethan Silva in three sets and two tiebreakers. In the first set, Loncarevic won the close 6-4 set. In the second set, Loncarevic and Silvia went back and forth with the set having to go to a tiebreaker. Silvia won the tiebreaker 7-2, forcing a third set to determine the winner. Loncarevic continued to battle with Silvia and the match went to yet another tiebreaker. The Aggie narrowly won the tiebreaker 7-5 to conclude the close match.

Doubles

Hobbs and Diack made their first appearance together on doubles courts in the opening round on Saturday. They faced the Baylor duo of Milandinovic and Van Wijk. In a narrow score of 6-4, the Bears took the match defeating the Tiger duo.

Results

Singles

Julian Alonso Vivanco (TCU) def. Brock Anderson (LSU) 4-6, 7-5, 6-0

Gus Tettamble (Tulsa) def. Charles Hobbs (LSU) 6-4, 6-1

Jamie Diack (LSU) def. Ty Wunderlich (OSU) 4-6, 6-1, RET.

Ethan Silvia (TAMU) def. Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) 4-6, 7-6(2), 7-6(5)

Doubles

Miladinovic/Van Wijk (Baylor) def. Hobbs/Diack (LSU) 6-4

Up Next

The Tigers will head to Arkansas to compete in the ITF Pro Circuit M15 Fayetteville.

