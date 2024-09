BATON ROUGE – LSU’s game against UCLA on Saturday in Tiger Stadium will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on ABC.

LSU (2-1, 1-0 SEC) is coming off a thrilling 36-33 win over South Carolina on Saturday, while UCLA (1-1) dropped a 42-13 decision to Indiana in its Big Ten debut.

Saturday’s contest marks UCLA’s first visit to Tiger Stadium. The teams have met on one other occasion, that coming in the 2021 season-opener when the Bruins knocked off the Tigers, 38-27, in Pasadena.