Every Five Yards: Tigers Weather the Storm in Columbia
Looking back at LSU Football's thrilling 36-33 win over South Carolina in Columbia. Stats, quotes, analysis & more.
An impending Hurricane. A sold out crowd. An 11 a.m. kickoff and a 17-0 deficit.
It wasn’t pretty, but it was certainly gritty.
LSU Football, behind the emergence of freshman running Caden Durham, their quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, and some timely stops on defense, left Columbia with a massive victory on Saturday.
A victory that could springboard the Tigers as they return to play three-straight home games inside the Cathedral of College Football, with all their goals still in view.
Grown Man Freshman
Through the first two weeks,