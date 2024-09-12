Men's Tennis Opens Fall Schedule at Waco Kickoff Classic

WACO, Texas – The LSU Men’s Tennis team will begin their fall campaign in Waco, Texas at the Waco Kickoff Classic this weekend. Play will begin Friday, September 13 and conclude Sunday, September 15 at the Waco Regional Tennis Center.

Live stats are not available for this tournament. Results will be shared to LSU men’s tennis social media page as well as posted daily on lsusports.net once results are finalized.

Waco Kickoff Classic

The Baylor Bears will be hosting the tournament at the Waco Regional Tennis Center. LSU will be joined by Texas A&M, University of Texas at San Antonio, Oklahoma State, and the hosting school, Baylor.

Friday will consist of two rounds of singles to open the tournament. Saturday will have two rounds of singles and two rounds of doubles. To conclude the invitational, there will be one round of doubles and two rounds of singles on Sunday.

Tiger Tidbits

Two freshmen will make their Tiger debut this weekend at the invitational. Jamie Diack, native of England, will begin his collegiate tennis career in Waco. He has earned national honors, rising as high as No. 1 in the official United Kingdom Under 16 rankings. He represented his country at the international level, having played for Team Great Britain in the 2022 Summer and Winter Cups.

Fellow freshman and France native, Andrej Loncarevic, will also make his debut this weekend. He holds a UTR of 12.48 and has wins over 13 UTR players and multiple 12.7’s and above.

Diack and Loncarevic will be joined by two sophomore Tigers, Brock Anderson and Charles Hobbs.

Follow Us

For more updates, follow @LSUTennis on Instagram, X, and Facebook.