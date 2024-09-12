Cross Country Set to Host LSU Invitational for Lone Home Meet of 2024

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU cross country team returns home for their second meet of the season as they host the LSU XC Invitational at the LSU UREC Field Complex on Friday morning.

Friday, September 13th | LSU UREC Field Complex, Baton Rouge, La.

Men’s 2x4K | 8:15 a.m. CT | Course Map

Women’s 2x3K | 9:00 a.m. CT | Course Map

Live Results (M) | Live Results (W) | Meet Information

The LSU UREC Field Complex will be the site of the LSU XC Invitational this Friday. The men will start things off at 8:15 a.m. with the 2x4k, while the women will follow them up at 9:00 a.m. with the 2x3k. Fans and visitors are recommended to park in the Levee Lot on Gourrier Drive.

This week’s meet will mark the last of two meets withing Louisiana this season. The Tigers will play host to Nicholls State, SE Louisiana and Southern.

LSU’s teams are fresh off of their season opening wins at the McNeese Season Opener. The women went on a tear taking places two through 11 in the 3k, finishing with a score of 20. The men got their season-opening win in the 5k with a point total of 26.

At least year’s LSU Invitational the Tigers made quick work of the field in both the men’s and women’s races. The women took first as a team with a perfect score of 15 points, while sweeping with a one through six finish. Leading LSU with her first collegiate win and a new PR of 17:21.70 was Montana Monk, erasing over a minute off of her previous best of 18:50.10 in the 3k.

On the men’s side Jack Wallace and Tyler Stevens led the way for a team win and a score of 20 points. Wallace finished the morning with the individual win and a huge PR of 18:18.20, erasing his previous 6k best of 18:50.10. Stevens was neck-and-neck with Wallace till the two decided the winner with a last-second game of rock, paper, scissors. Stevens finished with a PR of 18:18.30 in second, beating his previous best of 18:56.10. Closing out the scoring for LSU was Rob Buisson (5th, 19:01.10), Will Dart (6th, 19:02.60), and Casey Goetschel (7th, 19:03.20).

