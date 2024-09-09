No. 13 LSU Women's Golf Team Has Good Start In Two Locations

BATON ROUGE – The No. 13 LSU women’s golf team is in a good position in Charleston, South Carolina after two rounds of the Cougar Classic, one shot out of the team lead and two golfers in the top five, while in New Orleans at the Green Wave Invitational, a Tiger golfer is in the lead heading to Tuesday’s final round.

In Charleston, the scoring at the Yeamans Hall Course was much lower than last year, but the Tigers had a very strong second round of 5-under par 279 on the par 71 course and stands at 3-under par after 36 holes at 565 (286-279). The Tigers are one shot behind two-round leader Auburn (4-under) and the Tigers are well ahead of Virginia Tech in third at 4-over par.

In New Orleans, Jordan Fischer, taking part as an individual in the Green Wave Invitational at TPC Louisiana, the sophomore posted rounds of 71-72 over the par 72 course to stand tied for the lead going into Tuesday at 1-under par 143. She is tied for the top of the board with Mercedes Aldana of South Alabama who is also at 1-under after rounds of 70-73.

The Tiger players are also in good shape in the individual competition in the Cougar Classic with junior Edit Hertzman, playing as an individual in second place in the competition after two rounds at 5-under par 137 after rounds of 69-68. Hertzman had four birdies in the opening round and six more birdies in the afternoon 18 holes.

Freshman Rocio Tejedo, who is No. 38 in the world amateur rankings, is T3 in the competition at 3-under 139 after rounds of 70-69. Rocio had 10 birdies, including six in the opening 18 holes.

Junior Taylor Riley and senior Elsa Svensson had good days, finishing at even par 142 Riley had back-to-back rounds of 71 and Svensson shot 70-72. Senior Aine Donegan rallied back nicely in the afternoon round with a 69 to finish at 2-over par 144 to stand at T27. Josefin Widal in her first college event is at 3-over 145 after a 1-under 70 in the afternoon that included 17 pars and one birdie.

“All in all it was a good day,” said LSU Coach Garrett Runion. “The second round we played much better. We played the par 5s under par and we played the final five holes 4-under par which was much improved from the first round. I was glad how we finished the long day and now we’ve got a chance Tuesday to play in the final group and start the year with a win. The ladies are motivated to go out there and try to get this championship.”

Both tournaments are scheduled to end Tuesday with the Cougar Classic starting at 7:45 a.m. CT and the groups beginning at TPC Louisiana at 8 a.m. CT. Both will be shotgun starts. Live scoring can be found at Scoreboard.clippd.com.

Cougar Classic

Yeamans Hall Course – Charleston, South Carolina

Par 284-568

1 Auburn – 286-278 – 564

2 LSU – 286-279 – 565

3 Virginia Tech – 289-283 – 572

4 Charleston – 288-288 – 576

4 Georgia – 284-292 – 576

4 Maryland – 294-282 – 576

4 Miami – 290-286 – 576

8 Ole Miss – 292-286 – 578

9 Boston College – 294-285 – 579

9 Furman 290-289 – 579

9 Florida 288-291 – 579

12 Tennessee 295-287 – 582

13 Georgia Southern – 298-285 – 583

13 SMU 292-291 – 583

15 NC State 294-292 – 586

16 Penn State 298-296 – 594

17 Georgetown 304-305 – 609

Top 5 Individuals (Par 71-142)

1 Anna Davis, Auburn – 67-69 – 136 -6

2 Edit Hertzman, LSU – 69-68 – 137 -5

3 Valentine DeLon, Virginia Tech – 71-68 – 139 -3

3 Caitlyn Macnab, Ole Miss – 69-70 – 139 -3

3 Mackenzie Lee, SMU – 70-69 – 139 -3

3 Rocio Tejedo, LSU – 70-69 – 139 -3

3 Molly Hardwick, Charleston – 71-68 – 139 -3

3 Ginnie Lee, Virginia Tech – 67-72 – 139 -3

LSU Scores

2 Edit Hertzman – 69-68 – 137 -5

T3 Rocio Tejedo – 70-69 – 139 -3

T18 Taylor Riley – 71-71 – 142 E

T18 Elsa Svensson – 70-72 – 142 E

T27 Aine Donegan – 75-69 – 144 +2

T30 Josefin Widal – 75-70 – 145 +3

Green Wave Invitational

TPC Louisiana – New Orleans, La.

Top 5 Individuals (Par 72-144)

T1 Jordan Fischer, LSU – 71-72 – 143 -1

T1 Mercedes Aldana, South Alabama – 70-73 – 143 -1

T3 Ella Cheek, Dallas Baptist – 70-74 – 144 E

T3 Nutsanun Khamphueng, Memphis – 73-71 – 144 E

T3 Malia Uyeshiro, South Alabama – 71-73 – 144 E

—

44 Samantha Olson, LSU – 82-86 — 168