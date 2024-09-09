LSU Football vs. UCLA to Kickoff in Afternoon Time Slots

BATON ROUGE – LSU Football’s Sept. 21 contest in Tiger Stadium against UCLA will kickoff at either 2:30 or 3:15 p.m. CT on the ESPN family of networks (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or SEC Network), the league office announced on Monday.

The LSU-UCLA contest will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network including the LSU Sports Mobile Apps and LSUsports.net/live starting two hours prior to kickoff.

Sept. 21 SEC Football Television Selections

Time (CT), MATCHUP, TV NETWORK

Previously Announced

11 a.m. CT – Florida at Mississippi St., ABC or ESPN

11:45 a.m. CT – Ohio at Kentucky, SEC Network

6:30 p.m. CT – Bowling Green at Texas A&M, SEC Network+/ESPN+

6:45 p.m. CT – Georgia Southern at Ole Miss, SEC Network

7 p.m. CT – ULM at Texas, SEC Network+/ESPN+

Announced Today

* 2:30 or 3:15 p.m. CT – UCLA at LSU, ABC, ESPN, ESPN or SEC Network

* 2:30 or 3:15 p.m. CT – Arkansas at Auburn, ABC, ESPN, ESPN or SEC Network

* 2:30 or 3:15 p.m. CT – Vanderbilt at Missouri, ABC, ESPN, ESPN or SEC Network

6:30 p.m. CT – Tennessee at Oklahoma, ABC

6:30 p.m. CT – Akron at South Carolina, ESPNU

* time and network to be determined after games of September 14