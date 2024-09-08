LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Football

Introducing Every Five Yards, an LSU Football Column on LSU+

by Harrison Valentine | Assistant Director of Strategic Initiatives
Read More on LSU+ +0
Introducing Every Five Yards, an LSU Football Column on LSU+

Introducing “Every Five Yards,” a Sunday column after every LSU Football win, combining narrative storytelling and quotes with advanced stats and analytics. The column – which features a title highlighting the unique yard markers being every 5 yards in Tiger Stadium – will be in notebook format and examine five quick but key points from the win. 

All Aboard

Say hello to the FBS leader (8) in touchdown passes. Through two weeks, quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has gone 57-for-76 (75.0%) for 610 yards and eight touchdowns, even showing his ability to extend plays a bit with his legs against Nicholls.

“Garrett is a really effective and efficient thrower of the football,” said head coach Brian Kelly. “We saw tonight that, when he gets the opportunity, he can run the football for us. He’s very athletic, he can certainly do that. He’s nowhere near any of the issues that we have.”

Nussmeier’s Saturday at a glimpse…

Read on LSU+

Related Stories

LSU Football vs. UCLA to Kickoff in Afternoon Time Slots

LSU Football vs. UCLA to Kickoff in Afternoon Time Slots

Brian Kelly Press Conference - South Carolina

Brian Kelly Press Conference - South Carolina

Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair opens the weekly Brian Kelly Press Conference Show presented by Farm Bureau, setting the stage for the upcoming opponent and looking back at the previous week's news and notes. LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly takes the podium approximately 12 p.m. CT to address the media.
Gallery: Football vs Nicholls

Gallery: Football vs Nicholls