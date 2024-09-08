Introducing Every Five Yards, an LSU Football Column on LSU+

Introducing “Every Five Yards,” a Sunday column after every LSU Football win, combining narrative storytelling and quotes with advanced stats and analytics. The column – which features a title highlighting the unique yard markers being every 5 yards in Tiger Stadium – will be in notebook format and examine five quick but key points from the win.

All Aboard

Say hello to the FBS leader (8) in touchdown passes. Through two weeks, quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has gone 57-for-76 (75.0%) for 610 yards and eight touchdowns, even showing his ability to extend plays a bit with his legs against Nicholls.

“Garrett is a really effective and efficient thrower of the football,” said head coach Brian Kelly. “We saw tonight that, when he gets the opportunity, he can run the football for us. He’s very athletic, he can certainly do that. He’s nowhere near any of the issues that we have.”

Nussmeier’s Saturday at a glimpse…