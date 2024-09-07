KNOXVILLE, TN-LSU Men’s Golf finished round two at the Visit Knoxville Collegiate at 23-under par, sitting one shot back from the Ole Miss Rebels going into the final day of play.

Algot Kleen currently leads the field at 9-under after posting a round two 65. Kleen began his day with a 1-over 36 on the front nine at Tennessee National Golf Club, but bounced back on the back nine with a 6-under 29. Kleen’s second round 65 was the best of the day among all players in the field.

Matthew Dodd-Berry built on his impressive day-one performance with a 2-under 68 on Saturday. The junior rattled off four straight on holes 13, 14, 15 and 16 to contribute to LSU’s second round success. Dodd-Berry is currently in third place right now with a final day of competition ahead of him.

Sophomore Jay Mendell carded a 2-under 68 to end his day at T10. The Lafayette, Louisiana native posted four birdies on the front nine to keep the Tigers within striking distance of the lead. Junior Alfons Bondesson also fired off a 2-under 68 with an eagle on the fourth hole of the day. Freshman Gunnlaugur Árni Sveinsson posted a 3-over 73 in his second round.

Individual Noah McWilliams ended his day with a 5-over 75 and currently sits T55.

The Tigers go into the final day of the Visit Knoxville Collegiate trailing Ole Miss by one shot. LSU will be chasing a victory in their first tournament since Head Coach Jake Amos was hired in May.

Full Round Two Leaderboard