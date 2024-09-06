Men's Golf in First Place After Round One at the Visit Knoxville Collegiate

KNOXVILLE, TENN. – The LSU Men’s Golf team got their fall season underway with a strong day one performance on Friday at the Visit Knoxville Collegiate, posting a 12-under 268 to open the tournament.

The Tigers were led by transfer Matthew Dodd-Berry, who started his LSU career with a 5-under 65 and currently sits at second on the individual leaderboard. Dodd-Berry took no time getting settled in, as the England native registered four birdies in the first nine holes. After a 1-under back nine, Dodd-Berry is in T2 on the leaderboard with 36 holes left to play.

East Tennessee State transfer and Golf Channel Preseason Honorable Mention All-American Algot Kleen was also quite impressive in his LSU debut. Kleen finished his round with a 4-under 66 and claimed a share of fifth place on the leaderboard. After a long stretch of pars on the back nine at Tennessee National Golf Club, Kleen carded a crucial birdie on hole 18 to build on the Tiger lead.

LSU also benefited from great performances around the rest of the lineup as well. Gunnlaugur Arni Sveinsson (-2, 68), Jay Mendell (-1, 69) and Alfons Bondesson (E, 70) all contributed critical rounds to boost the Tigers into a one-shot lead over Ole Miss. All five Tigers in the starting lineup recorded rounds at par or better, and LSU currently has two players inside the top 4 on the individual leaderboard.

Individual Noah McWilliams began his sophomore campaign with an even-par 70 and is T27. McWilliams is competing as an individual, so his score will not count towards the Tigers’ final tally.

