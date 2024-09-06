LSU Women's Golf Team No. 13 In First Mizuno WGCA Coaches Poll
BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s golf team, set to start its 2024-25 season on Monday in Charleston, South Carolina, is ranked No. 13 in the inaugural release of the Mizuno/WGCA Coaches Poll for the fall portion of the schedule.
The Tigers open Garrett Runion’s seventh season at the helm at the Cougar Classic, a 54-hole event that takes place Monday and Tuesday.
Stanford is the unanimous No. 1 team in Division I as the defending champions received all 31 first-place votes.
A total of 10 Southeastern Conference schools are ranked in the top 25 teams.
DIVISION I MIZUNO WGCA COACHES POLL
Rank/University (First Place Votes)/Points
1/Stanford (31)/775
2/Southern California/692
3/UCLA/671
T4/South Carolina/599
T4/Texas/599
6/Auburn/565
7/Wake Forest/544
8/Arkansas/528
9/Texas A&M/480
10/Oregon/470
11/Northwestern/448
12/Arizona State/428
13/LSU/414
14/Florida State/356
15/Duke/349
16/Mississippi State/254
17/Arizona/247
18/Clemson/222
19/Vanderbilt/221
20/Virginia/204
21/Mississippi/199
22/Florida/198
23/Michigan State/139
24/Pepperdine/134
25/San Jose State/47
Others Receiving Votes: University of Central Florida (39); University of North Carolina (36); University of Georgia (34); Southern Methodist University (29); University of California, Berkeley (26); Oregon State University (20); Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi (17); University of Kansas (17); Missouri State University (14); Oklahoma State University (13); Purdue University (13); Georgia Southern University (10); The Ohio State University (7); Baylor University (6); Kansas State University (5); Eastern Michigan University (3); University of Alabama (3)