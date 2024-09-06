LSU Women's Golf Team No. 13 In First Mizuno WGCA Coaches Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s golf team, set to start its 2024-25 season on Monday in Charleston, South Carolina, is ranked No. 13 in the inaugural release of the Mizuno/WGCA Coaches Poll for the fall portion of the schedule.

The Tigers open Garrett Runion’s seventh season at the helm at the Cougar Classic, a 54-hole event that takes place Monday and Tuesday.

Stanford is the unanimous No. 1 team in Division I as the defending champions received all 31 first-place votes.

A total of 10 Southeastern Conference schools are ranked in the top 25 teams.

DIVISION I MIZUNO WGCA COACHES POLL

Rank/University (First Place Votes)/Points

1/Stanford (31)/775

2/Southern California/692

3/UCLA/671

T4/South Carolina/599

T4/Texas/599

6/Auburn/565

7/Wake Forest/544

8/Arkansas/528

9/Texas A&M/480

10/Oregon/470

11/Northwestern/448

12/Arizona State/428

13/LSU/414

14/Florida State/356

15/Duke/349

16/Mississippi State/254

17/Arizona/247

18/Clemson/222

19/Vanderbilt/221

20/Virginia/204

21/Mississippi/199

22/Florida/198

23/Michigan State/139

24/Pepperdine/134

25/San Jose State/47

Others Receiving Votes: University of Central Florida (39); University of North Carolina (36); University of Georgia (34); Southern Methodist University (29); University of California, Berkeley (26); Oregon State University (20); Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi (17); University of Kansas (17); Missouri State University (14); Oklahoma State University (13); Purdue University (13); Georgia Southern University (10); The Ohio State University (7); Baylor University (6); Kansas State University (5); Eastern Michigan University (3); University of Alabama (3)