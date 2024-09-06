LSU Gold
Shop
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41
Custom LSU Nike Pegasus 41 $149.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Women's Golf

LSU Women's Golf Team No. 13 In First Mizuno WGCA Coaches Poll

+0
LSU Women's Golf Team No. 13 In First Mizuno WGCA Coaches Poll

BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s golf team, set to start its 2024-25 season on Monday in Charleston, South Carolina, is ranked No. 13 in the inaugural release of the Mizuno/WGCA Coaches Poll for the fall portion of the schedule.

The Tigers open Garrett Runion’s seventh season at the helm at the Cougar Classic, a 54-hole event that takes place Monday and Tuesday.

Stanford is the unanimous No. 1 team in Division I as the defending champions received all 31 first-place votes.

A total of 10 Southeastern Conference schools are ranked in the top 25 teams.

DIVISION I MIZUNO WGCA COACHES POLL
Rank/University (First Place Votes)/Points
1/Stanford (31)/775
2/Southern California/692
3/UCLA/671
T4/South Carolina/599
T4/Texas/599
6/Auburn/565
7/Wake Forest/544
8/Arkansas/528
9/Texas A&M/480
10/Oregon/470
11/Northwestern/448
12/Arizona State/428
13/LSU/414
14/Florida State/356
15/Duke/349
16/Mississippi State/254
17/Arizona/247
18/Clemson/222
19/Vanderbilt/221
20/Virginia/204
21/Mississippi/199
22/Florida/198
23/Michigan State/139
24/Pepperdine/134
25/San Jose State/47
Others Receiving Votes: University of Central Florida (39); University of North Carolina (36); University of Georgia (34); Southern Methodist University (29); University of California, Berkeley (26); Oregon State University (20); Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi (17); University of Kansas (17); Missouri State University (14); Oklahoma State University (13); Purdue University (13); Georgia Southern University (10); The Ohio State University (7); Baylor University (6); Kansas State University (5); Eastern Michigan University (3); University of Alabama (3)

Related Stories

LSU Golfer Rocio Tejedo Named To Fall ANNIKA Award Watchlist

LSU Golfer Rocio Tejedo Named To Fall ANNIKA Award Watchlist

LSU Women's Golfer Rocio Tejedo Named Preseason Third-Team All-American Selection

LSU Women's Golfer Rocio Tejedo Named Preseason Third-Team All-American Selection

LSU Women's Golf Ranked 13th, 17th In Preseason Golfweek, Golf Channel Polls

LSU Women's Golf Ranked 13th, 17th In Preseason Golfweek, Golf Channel Polls