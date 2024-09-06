Henkel Named AVCA Junior Beach First Team All-American

Baton Rouge, La. – LSU Beach Volleyball freshman Victoria Henkel has been named an AVCA Junior Beach First Team All-American.

Henkel is a Redondo Beach, California, native and is a force on the sand and in the classroom. She earned her academic letter and honor roll while at Redondo Union High School. Henkel was also the first-team beach volleyball, state runner-up and Manhattan Beach Sand Club vs. Club National Champion on Court 1.

Volleyball runs in the Henkel family with her father, Carl Henkel, playing Men’s Volleyball at UCLA and competing for Team USA in the 1996 United States Olympics.

“I’m so proud of Victoria,” said head coach Russell Brock. “For the past two years, she has been working and growing as a beach volleyball player and this is a wonderful recognition of all that effort. I haven’t seen very many players who have made as much progress as she has during that time. She had a great summer competing and people recognized her as one of the best junior in the country. We are looking forward to her continued growth and her amazing energy as she keeps developing here with our Beach Family.”

The AVCA Junior Beach All-America team is comprised of 26 athletes who are all freshman in college this year.