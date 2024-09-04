BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU baseball team will face Dallas Baptist on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, the home of the World Series Champion Texas Rangers.

The LSU-DBU game, which will have a 7 p.m. CT first pitch, is part of the annual College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field that benefits Shriners Children’s Hospitals.

Tickets for the LSU-DBU game go on sale at 11 a.m. CT Thursday at ShrinersShowdown.com and GlobeLifeField.com/CollegeBaseball .

The LSU-DBU game will mark the first-ever baseball meeting between the schools. Globe Life Field will be the third Major League Baseball stadium in which LSU has played.

The Tigers played three games at the Metrodome in Minneapolis in 1995, and LSU has played 15 games at Minute Maid Park in Houston since 2015.