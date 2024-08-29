LSU Cross Country Set to Open Year at McNeese Season Opener

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU cross country team returns to the course for the first time in 2024 as they travel to Lake Charles to participate in the McNeese Season Opener.

Friday, August 30th | Enos Derbonne Sports Complex, Lakes Charles, La.

Women’s 3K | 5:30 p.m. CT | Course Map

Men’s 5K | 6:00 p.m. CT | Course Map

Live Results | Entries | Meet Information

Enos Derbonne Sports Complex will be the site for the McNeese Season Opener this Friday. The women start things off at 5:30 p.m. with a 3k (3,000 meters), while the men will follow up at 6:00 p.m. with the 5k (5,000 meters).

This week’s meet will mark one of two meets to start the season that will be in Louisiana. The Tigers will return home to host the LSU Invitational at the University Club on Friday, September 13th.

Last season the Tigers opened up at the New Orleans XC Opener. The women took second as a team, being led by a budding-distance star in Ella Chesnut who finished second with 13:44.66 in the 4k. On the men’s side, LSU took third as a team in the 5k where freshman Hugh Carlson paced the Tigers individually in 11th with a time of 15:24.13.

LSU returns 22 runners (12 women, 10 men), which is two more than last year’s roster returned. The women have made a plethora of additions to this year’s team as they added eight freshman and four transfers. The men’s roster added three freshmen to their 10 returners from 2023.

