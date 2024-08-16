Two Beach Volleyball Players Earn LSU Degrees

Baton Rouge, La. – Two LSU Beach Volleyball players earned their LSU degree during Friday’s graduation.

Gabi Bailey and Emma Johnson all helped LSU reach the NCAA Final Four at the end of the 2024 season and have now graduated from LSU.

Bailey is a graduate transfer from the College of Charleston and was a vital part of the 2024 lineup. Bailey played on Court 1 for the entirety of her first season with the Sandy Tigs and went 20-18. She had AVCA Top 20 wins against California, Georgia State, Grand Canyon and South Carolina. Bailey will be graduating with a Master of Science in Leadership & Human Resource Development and will be starting her Master of Business Administration degree in the Fall of 2024.

Emma Johnson did not see any court action on Courts 1-5 in her season with the Sandy Tigs. She will be graduating with a Master of Business Administration.