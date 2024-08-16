George Stoupe Receives LSU Degree

BATON ROUGE, La. – Fifth year senior, George Stoupe, will receive his LSU degree this weekend at the summer commencement.

A native of Lower Hutt, New Zealand, will graduate with a degree in Sports Admin.

Stoupe has had an impressive collegiate tennis career earning 58 singles wins and 49 doubles wins. In this past season, Stoupe earned 14 singles wins and 16 doubles wins. Stoupe aided the Tigers in defeating No. 16 South Carolina after clinching the match after defeating No. 106 Casey Hoole. He also had a season high ITA rank of No. 73 in doubles with partner Welsh Hotard.

The graduate has shown success in the classroom as well. Throughout his college career, Stoupe has been named an ITA Scholar Athlete and named to the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll. He ended the year being named to the 2024 SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll.

