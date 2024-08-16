Teixidó Garcia, Tahan Awarded MBA Degrees at Summer Commencement

BATON ROUGE, La. – Two LSU women’s tennis athletes concluded their collegiate careers, receiving master’s degrees from the E. J. Ourso College of Business in ceremonies on LSU’s campus on Friday.

Graduate student Aran Teixidó Garcia, a native of Lleida, Spain, earned a Master’s in business administration. The graduate shined in her lone season after transferring from Memphis. While on the squad, she led in both singles and doubles wins in dual matches, going 12-9 in singles and 13-12 in doubles. She played at the No. 1-3 singles spots, primarily at the No. 2 doubles spot. One of her biggest wins was against Arkansas, where she defeated No. 26 Carolina Gomez in straight sets, helping LSU secure a 4-2 win on the road. She also played a key role in LSU’s first NCAA Tournament win since 2021. At the end of the season, she was voted All-SEC Second Team and First Team All-Louisiana by the coaches. Garcia achieved a final ranking of No. 122 in the ITA singles rankings.

Graduate student Maya Tahan, a native of Tel Mond, Israel, earned a Master’s in business administration. After transferring from Miami, Tahan found success on the court in her lone season with LSU. In singles, the graduate posted an 11-6 record, along with a 13-8 season in doubles, tying for the most doubles wins on the team. One of her biggest wins was taking down Baylor’s Zuzanna Kubacha in a come-from-behind win to give the Tigers a 3-2 match lead, which kickstarted the Tigers eventual 4-3 victory to advance in the NCAA Tournament.

