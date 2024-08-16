Anwusi, Dotson Receive MBA Degrees

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU graduates Anita Anwusi and Sanaa Dotson will walk the stage for the second time to receive their Master of Business Administration degrees this weekend at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Anwusi graduated with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology in 2023 and played five seasons with the Tigers. Anwusi – a middle blocker – ranks No. 9 all-time in program history with 123 matches played, 436 total blocks, and No. 10 all-time with a .296 hitting percentage. In addition to being named AVCA South Region Honorable Mention in 2022, Anwusi was also a three-time SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll selection.

Dotson, who received her bachelor’s degree in mass communications in 2023, was an outside hitter for the Tigers for three seasons and averaged 2.95 kills per set (779 total), served 35 aces, and registered 90 blocks and 370 digs. Dotson was honored to the 2022 AVCA South All-Region Team and led the Tigers that season to the NCAA Tournament with 3.66 kills per set (436 total) and 25 aces, 49 total blocks and 2.25 digs per set. In 2023, Dotson recorded her 1,000th career kill in the match against Missouri (Sept. 29, 2023) and concluded her career with 1,086 kills in addition to the 307 kills she accumulated at Oklahoma.

