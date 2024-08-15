SEC Network Announces 2024 Soccer TV Slate

BATON ROUGE – LSU Soccer will be featured on SEC Network twice throughout the regular season as the league revealed the 2024 soccer television slate on Thursday.

The Tigers matches against Vanderbilt on Thursday, October 24 and Missouri on Sunday, October 27 will air nationally at 6 p.m. CT and 3 p.m. CT, respectively.

The remaining matches on the 2024 LSU Soccer schedule will be available via streaming on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

This year’s SEC Network’s soccer schedule features 26 matches, beginning with Iowa at Texas on Sunday, Aug. 25 at 1 p.m. CT.

This season, Thursday evenings will display doubleheader SEC action, with games starting at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sundays will also be action-packed for viewers, with a tripleheader to cap off the regular season on Oct. 27.

The SEC Soccer Tournament will once again air in its entirety on SEC Network, with full coverage details announced at a later date.

2024 SEC Network Soccer Schedule: