SEC Network Announces 2024 Soccer TV Slate
BATON ROUGE – LSU Soccer will be featured on SEC Network twice throughout the regular season as the league revealed the 2024 soccer television slate on Thursday.
The Tigers matches against Vanderbilt on Thursday, October 24 and Missouri on Sunday, October 27 will air nationally at 6 p.m. CT and 3 p.m. CT, respectively.
The remaining matches on the 2024 LSU Soccer schedule will be available via streaming on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.
This year’s SEC Network’s soccer schedule features 26 matches, beginning with Iowa at Texas on Sunday, Aug. 25 at 1 p.m. CT.
This season, Thursday evenings will display doubleheader SEC action, with games starting at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sundays will also be action-packed for viewers, with a tripleheader to cap off the regular season on Oct. 27.
The SEC Soccer Tournament will once again air in its entirety on SEC Network, with full coverage details announced at a later date.
2024 SEC Network Soccer Schedule:
|Date
|Time (CT)
|Matchup
|Sun, Aug 25
|1 p.m.
|Iowa at Texas
|Sun, Sep 8
|11 a.m.
|Ohio State at Auburn
|Sun, Sep 8
|1 p.m.
|Florida State at Florida
|Thu, Sep 19
|6 p.m.
|Texas A&M at Missouri
|Thu, Sep 26
|6 p.m.
|Texas at Ole Miss
|Fri, Oct 4
|6 p.m.
|Arkansas at Mississippi State
|Thu, Oct 10
|6 p.m.
|Alabama at Auburn
|Thu, Oct 10
|8 p.m.
|Oklahoma at Texas
|Sun, Oct 13
|4 p.m.
|Georgia at Florida
|Sun, Oct 13
|6 p.m.
|Kentucky at Vanderbilt
|Thu, Oct 24
|6 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at LSU
|Thu, Oct 24
|8 p.m.
|Ole Miss at Oklahoma
|Sun, Oct 27
|1 p.m.
|Tennessee at Kentucky
|Sun, Oct 27
|3 p.m.
|LSU at Missouri
|Sun, Oct 27
|5 p.m.
|Mississippi State at Texas A&M
|Sun, Nov 3
|11:30 a.m.
|2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (First Round)
|Sun, Nov 3
|2 p.m.
|2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (First Round)
|Sun, Nov 3
|4:30 p.m.
|2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (First Round)
|Sun, Nov 3
|7 p.m.
|2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (First Round)
|Tue, Nov 5
|11:30 a.m.
|2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (Quarterfinals)
|Tue, Nov 5
|2 p.m.
|2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (Quarterfinals)
|Tue, Nov 5
|4:30 p.m.
|2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (Quarterfinals)
|Tue, Nov 5
|7 p.m.
|2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (Quarterfinals)
|Thu, Nov 7
|3:30 p.m.
|2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (Semifinals)
|Thu, Nov 7
|6 p.m.
|2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (Semifinals)
|Sun, Nov 10
|1:30 p.m.
|2024 SEC Soccer Tournament (Championship)