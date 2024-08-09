2024 Football Preseason Watch Lists

The Best Receiver @cjaaaay_ is on the @biletnikoffawrd Preseason Watch List pic.twitter.com/R242PQjWlc — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 7, 2024

BATON ROUGE – First-year LSU wide receiver CJ Daniels has been named to the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club announced on Wednesday.

Daniels, a transfer from Liberty University, is among 50 players on the watch list for the award that is presented to college football’s outstanding receiver. Any player, regardless of position, who catches is pass is eligible for the honor.

Last year, LSU All-America Malik Nabers was runner-up for the award, missing out on the trophy by a single vote. Past LSU winners of the Biletnikoff Award include Josh Reed in 2001 and Ja’Marr Chase in 2019.

Daniels joined the Tigers last spring after catching 106 passes for 1,954 yards and 21 touchdowns in four seasons at Liberty. In 2023, Daniels earned second-team All-Conference USA honors following a season that saw him catch 55 passes for 1,067 yards and 10 touchdowns.

In 2023, he finished second in Conference USA in receiving yards and TDs and ranked fifth in the league in receptions.

Daniels has seven career 100-yard games to his credit with five coming in 2023. He tied a career-high with eight receptions against Oregon in last year’s Fiesta Bowl. He tied his career-best with 157 receiving yards in the win over New Mexico State in the 2023 Conference USA Championship Game.