BATON ROUGE — Get ready for an even more electrifying Tiger 10K experience! To ensure that all participants can enjoy the thrill of crossing the finish line inside the iconic Tiger Stadium, we’re excited to announce that the race is moving to the spring of 2025.

The seventh-annual Our Lady of the Lake Health Tiger 10K will now take place on April 27. This change coincides with the expansion of the College Football Playoff, allowing us to guarantee a truly unforgettable race day experience for all participants.

Runners who register between Aug. 12-14, 2024, get the best rates of the year. All participants will receive a commemorative shirt, finishers medal, race bib with computerized timing, and the opportunity to enjoy the post-race tailgate party, which will take place outside the stadium and will feature food, beer, live music, and have a tailgating ambience that is uniquely LSU.

Finally, each participant will be provided a unique referral code that can be shared with their friends to invite them to join the Tiger 10K. With as few as five referrals, runners receive a $25 refund by recruiting fellow Tiger fans to register.

Join us as we take advantage of the beautiful Louisiana spring weather for a scenic tour of the LSU campus. Thousands of runners, joggers, and walkers will once again experience the excitement of passing by beloved landmarks like the University Lakes, Sorority Row, the Parade Grounds, the Bell Tower, and the Indian Mounds before culminating in a triumphant finish inside the heart of Tiger Stadium.

FRESHJUNKIE is committed to providing an exceptional event, and this move allows us to deliver an unparalleled race day atmosphere. Stay tuned for more exciting details about the 2025 Tiger 10K.

ABOUT FRESHJUNKIE RACING

FRESHJUNKIE Racing (FJR) is an endurance event production company specializing in road running races and triathlons. Currently, FJR produces 20 events annually: 12 in Louisiana, 1 in Mississippi, 3 in Alabama, 2 in Georgia, and 2 in Florida. While 13 of the 20 events are company-owned events, FJR offers event services for organizations looking to outsource the production of their running race or triathlon. FRESHJUNKIE Racing prides itself on attending to the small details. Because they matter. We are a production company made up of athletes that produces events for athletes. We know what it means to plan, train for, and participate in events and we know what the small details are. From initial planning, permitting, and overall event operations to graphic design, marketing, and video production, we are a complete shop. We are exhaustive in our preparation and comprehensive in our execution so that athletes can participate in experiential events they will remember for years to come. For more info visit: https://freshjunkieracing.com/