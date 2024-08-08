PARIS, France – Day eight of track & field saw Sha’Carri Richardson and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake anchor their nations into the 4×100-meter relay finals at the Stade de France in Saint Denis.

The day started with the women’s 4×100-meter relay heats, which saw three Tigers lineup for their respective countries.

Sha’Carri Richardson was back on the track after taking bronze in the women’s 100 meter earlier in the Olympics. She anchored the Team USA women’s 4×100 with a split of 9.99 seconds, making up the ground lost to Germany in the previous legs and securing the win. Her team was able to clock the fastest time of the heats with 41.94 seconds to secure first auto-qualifying spot for tomorrow’s final at 12:30 p.m. CT.

Also helping their nations in the 4×100 for the women were Favour Ofili and Tima Godbless with Team Nigeria. Ofili as usually put on a spectacle in her relay leg, clocking a split of 10.09 seconds. Godbless anchored the team with the second fastest split behind Ofili of 10.38 seconds. The team cumulatively crossed the line in 42.70 seconds to finish sixth in heat two, just missing the final by .06 seconds.

On the men’s side Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake helped Great Britain to a third-place finish in heat one with his anchor leg. The former Tiger split 9.12 seconds, which was the third fastest anchor leg of the morning. Great Britain finished with a time of 38.04 seconds and earned the auto-qualifying spot for their top-three-heat finish.

