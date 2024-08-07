Ella Onojuvwevwo Closes First Olympic Appearance in 400-Meter Semifinals

PARIS, France – Day seven of track & field was witness to Ella Onojuvwevwo possibly ending her stellar Sophomore campaign in the 400-meter semifinals at the Stade de France in Saint Denis.

Entering the Olympics, Ella Onojuvwevwo was one of two U20 runners to make their nation’s 400-meter team on the way to the Olympics. The 19-year-old Nigerian finished the highest of the two on Wednesday.

The sophomore qualified for the semifinals yesterday after clocking a time of 50.59 seconds in the first heat of the repechage rounds. The time of 50.59 was just .02 seconds off of her personal-best time of 50.57 that she set at the SEC Outdoor Championships this season.

In the semifinals Onojuvwevwo worked her way near the front but was not able to make up ground off of the final curve finishing, sixth in her heat and 17th overall in the round. She clocked a time of 51.05 seconds, a time that would be stellar if she decided to take on the World U20 Championships to close out the 2024 season.

JuVaughn Harrison started the day for LSU with his second Olympics appearance. The combo jump specialist took part of the high jump qualification round where he finished ninth in the series, missing out on an advancing spot for the final. Harrison started the day clean with a clearance at 2.15 meters (7’ 0.75”), and cleared 2.20 meters (7’ 2.5”) with one miss, but was unable to clear the third height of 2.24 meters (7’ 4.25”) after three attempts.

