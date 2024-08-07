Chiara Pellacani Advances To 3-Meter Springboard Semifinal in Paris

PARIS – Former LSU diver Chiara Pellacani qualified for the three-meter springboard semifinal round Wednesday at the 2024 Paris Olympics inside the Aquatics Centre after finishing in seventh place with a final score of 297.70.

Pellacani, who is competing in her first Olympics, was a team member for the Tigers in 2022-2023 and was named the SEC Female Freshman Diver of the Year for her performance on the boards during her freshman season. Since then, she has trained to dive at the Summer Games and earned the opportunity in 2024.

Competing for her country of Italy, Pellacani dove in the preliminary round of the event Wednesday and tied for seventh to qualify for the next round. Pellacani’s opportunity to compete for a spot in the final comes on Aug. 8. The semifinal can be viewed on E! Network and the Peacock app at 3:00 a.m. CT.

In addition to Pellacani, current LSU diver Helle Tuxen and former LSU diver Lizzie Cui competed in the same event. Tuxen, competing for Norway, finished in 23rd place with a score of 257.10. Cui, who dove in the Olympics for the second time in her career, claimed 26th place with a score of 233.70.

UPDATED SCHEDULE

Thursday, August 8

Chiara Pellacani

Event: Three-Meter Springboard Semifinals

Time: 3:00 a.m. CT

Watch E! Network/Peacock

Friday, August 9

Chiara Pellacani

Event: Three-Meter Springboard FINAL

Time: 8:00 a.m. CT

Watch: NBC and Peacock