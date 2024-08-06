Stone, Tejedo Both Advance To Match Play at U.S. Amateur

BATON ROUGE – Former LSU golfer Latanna Stone and freshman Rocio Tejedo advanced to the match play field of 64 after two qualifying rounds of the United States Women’s Amateur at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Stone and Tejedo advanced from an original field of 156 that started the competition on Monday. Match play will begin on Wednesday with the round of 64 after a playoff for the final spots in the match play tree. Late in the second round there were 18 athletes tied for 57th spot and if that held, there would be a playoff for eight spots.

But the two LSU golfers were well within the qualifying number Stone tied for 16th at 3 over par 145 after rounds of even par 71 and 3-over 74.

Stone advanced through match play in California last year to finish runner-up in the championships.

Tejedo improved on the second day and advanced with a two-round total of 5-over par 147. The younger sister of former LSU player, Carla Tejedo, finished with rounds of 74-73.

Coverage of the round of 64 will be on The Golf Channel Wednesday beginning at 2 p.m. CT.