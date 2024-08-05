LSU Gold
Football

2024 Football Preseason Watch Lists

Roster Schedule +0
Watch List Release Dates

Maxwell – July 29
Mannelly – July 29
Outland – July 30
Nagurski – July 30
Hornung – Aug. 1
Wuerffel – Aug. 1
Groza – Aug. 2
Ray Guy – Aug. 2
Walter Camp – Aug. 5
Doak Walker – Aug. 6
Biletnikoff – Aug. 7
Davey O’Brien – Aug. 8
Mackey – Aug. 9
Rimington – Aug. 9
Bednarik – Aug. 12
Butkus – Aug. 13
Manning – TBA
Lombardi – TBA

Walter Camp Award

Wuerffel Trophy

Nagurski Trophy

BATON ROUGE – Harold Perkins Jr., one of college football’s top defensive playmakers, has been named to the preseason watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, the Football Writers Association of America announced.

The Nagurski Trophy is presented annually to the nation’s top defender by the Charlotte Touchdown Club. LSU’s Glenn Dorsey won the award in 2007.

Perkins, now in his third season with the Tigers, has established himself as a game-wrecker on the defensive side of the ball. In two years, he’s tallied 26 tackles for loss and 13 sacks. He’s also forced seven fumbles and intercepted a pair of passes. He has 147 career tackles.

Perkins showed his versatility last year in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin when he scored his first career touchdown on a 1-yard run in the 35-31 LSU victory. It was Perkins’ first offensive snap as a Tiger.

Perkins, who also excels in the classroom, earned first-team All-SEC honors as a true freshman in 2022 followed by second-team recognition last year. He earned SEC Academic Honor Roll status in 2023 as well as First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2022.

As a rookie, Perkins was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week twice, SEC Freshman of the Week once and was named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the road win over Arkansas.

Outland Trophy

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Will Campbell and Emery Jones Jr., college football’s top offensive tackle tandem, have been named to the preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy, the Football Writers Association of America announced on Tuesday.

The Outland Trophy, celebrating 79 years since its founding, is the third-oldest major college football award and honors the best interior lineman on either side of the ball. Former Tiger Glenn Dorsey won the Outland Trophy in 2007.

Campbell and Jones are the cornerstone to one of the nation’s top offensive lines. Last year, the duo helped pave the way for record-breaking performances by Heisman Trophy quarterback Jayden Daniels and the LSU offense.

Both juniors, Campbell and Jones have started 24 contests together on the offensive line and LSU is 18-6 in those games. In those 24 starts, LSU averaged 38 points and 482.8 total yards.

Among the highlights for the LSU duo include helping Daniels set an SEC record with 606 total yards of offense in the win over Florida in 2023; LSU racking up 701 total yards in the victory over the Gators – the most yards ever yielded by a Florida defense; Daniels setting the SEC mark for total offense in a season with 412.2 yards per game.

Last year, LSU’s offensive line – anchored by Campbell and Jones – was named as one of three finalists for the Joe Moore Award. The Tiger offensive line played a key role in LSU being in the only FBS team to finish in the Top 10 nationally in both rushing and passing yards per game last season.

Campbell, a native of Monroe, La. who prepped at Neville High School, has started 26 games and earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2023. As a freshman in 2022, Campbell earned second-team All-SEC honors as well as being selected as a Freshman All-America.

He’s been named a preseason All-America by Walter Camp.

He’s played every offensive snap in 15 of 17 games against SEC opponents and the Tigers have averaged 39.8 points and 496.6 total yards with Campbell in the lineup.

Jones, a product of Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, took over as the starter at right tackle in week 3 of the 2022 season and has only missed one game since breaking into the lineup. He’s played every offensive snap in 16 of 17 SEC games that he’s appeared.

He earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2023 after picking up Freshman All-SEC accolades as a rookie in 2022.

Patrick Mannelly Award

BATON ROUGE – LSU long snapper Slade Roy is among 30 players at his position named to the Patrick Mannelly Award, which recognizes the top FBS long snapper.

The Patrick Mannelly Award was established in 2019 and is named after the former NFL long snapper.

Roy enters his third season with the Tigers in 2024. He was recently selected third-team preseason All-SEC by the media.

In 27 games at LSU, Roy has served as the long snapper for a total of 241 special teams snaps – 76 punts and 165 on placekicks.

Roy has twice been named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2022 and 2023.

Maxwell Award

BATON ROUGE – LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and wide receiver Kyren Lacy have been named to the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced on Monday.

The Maxwell Award, now in its 88th year, is presented annually to the outstanding player in college football. Joe Burrow is LSU’s only Maxwell Award winner, earning the honor in 2019. Last year, Heisman Trophy quarterback Jayden Daniels was one of three finalists for the award.

The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell who was a former standout at Swarthmore College and a renowned sportswriter and football official.

Nussmeier and Lacy are among 80 players – 15 representing SEC teams – on the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award.

Nussmeier enters his first season as LSU’s starting quarterback, taking over for Daniels who was selected No. 2 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

In his lone LSU start, Nussmeier led the Tigers on a late fourth quarter touchdown drive to beat Wisconsin, 35-31, in the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl. Nussmeier threw for 395 yards and three TDs on his way to earning game MVP honors in the win over Wisconsin.

His 31 completions and 395 passing yards against Wisconsin rank as the most in LSU history for a quarterback making his first start.

Lacy enters his third season with the Tiges in 2024 and figures to be the top receiving target for Nussmeier. Last year playing alongside first round NFL Draft picks in Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas, Lacy caught 30 passes for 558 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Maxwell Award is the first preseason watch list to be released for the 2024 season.

