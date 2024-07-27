Tiger Golfer Carla Tejedo Takes T6 In European Amateur

BATON ROUGE – Former LSU golfer Carla Tejedo finished in a tie for sixth place Saturday in the final round of the European Ladies Amateur Championship at Club Messila in Finland.

Tejedo, who finished her LSU eligibility this past May with a top 10 finish in the NCAA Championships, posted a top 10 finish in this prestigious 72-hole event that started with a field of 144 top European amateurs.

It is the second straight year Tejedo has finished in the top 10 in the event, finishing T8 in Sweden in 2023.

Tejedo posted three consecutive under par rounds of 71-71-67 before finishing with a 2-over 74 to post 5-under par 283 for 72 holes. In her third round 67, she had seven birdies including four in the final six holes of the round.

Louise Rydqvist of Sweden, who played last season for South Carolina, won the tournament with a score of 14-under par 274.

Two other Tigers on the 2024-25 roster made the second cut to the final 60 players with Edit Hertzman finishing T62 at 10-over 298 and Aine Donegan at 12-over 300.

Freshman Josefin Widal of Sweden made the first cut to 96 after 36 holes, highlighted by a 3-under 69 in the second round that brought her inside the necessary number.