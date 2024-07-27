Tennis Alum Neal Skupski Set To Compete In 2024 Paris Olympics

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Men’s Tennis alum, Neal Skupski, is set to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics for the men’s doubles title with partner Joe Salisbury. The duo will be representing their home country of Great Britain.

Tennis at the 2024 Paris Olympics kicked off with opening-round matches on July 27 and will conclude on August 4, after the Gold Medal Match. Play will begin each day at 5 a.m. CST. Matches will take place at the Roland-Garros Stadium, home to the French Open Grand Slam.

With rain delays pushing back first rounds, the duo will compete on Monday, July 29, at 5 a.m. CT. They will face Tomáš Macháč and Adam Pavlásek of the Czech Republic.

Skupski and Salisbury have both previously been ranked at No. 1 in doubles with other partners. Salisbury reigned at No. 1 in April 2022 with Skupski following in November 2022. The pair has earned a few titles together including the 2018 Vienna Open and the 2021 San Diego Open.

Skupski made his Olympic debut in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, making it to the second round with partner Jamie Murray. Outside of qualifying for the 2024 Olympics, he has achieved a notable professional tennis career. He is a three-time Grand Slam champion, runner up in the 2022 US Open, and reached the finals at the 2024 Australian Open and the 2024 French Open. On the ATP Tour, Skupski has won 17 doubles titles.

Throughout his time at LSU, Skupski built up an impressive collegiate career from 2008-2012. He earned 75 singles wins and 87 doubles wins as a Tiger. In his senior season, he achieved a season high doubles rank at No. 24.

