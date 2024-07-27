MacNeil Qualifies For Olympic Final; Pellacani Fourth in 3-Meter Synchro Event

PARIS – Former LSU swimmer Maggie MacNeil began defending her Olympic gold medal in France Saturday, as she qualified for the 100-meter butterfly final inside the Paris La Defense Arena after making it through the preliminary and semifinal rounds.

MacNeil, the reigning Olympic gold medalist from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in the event, can defend her title Sunday afternoon. In preliminary heat three, she placed second with a time of 57.00 and returned in the semifinal, shaving 45 seconds to qualify for the final with a time of 56.55.

MacNeil’s opportunity to add to her legacy will be televised on NBC and can be streamed on the Peacock app. The event is slated to start at 1:40 p.m. CT.

In the diving well, former LSU diver Chiara Pellacani started her Olympic journey in the three-meter synchronized diving event by placing fourth with a score of 293.52. Pellacani’s next event at the Summer Games will be the three-meter springboard individual event on Aug. 7.

Joining MacNeil and Pellacani on the first day of the swimming and diving competition were Pavel Alovatki and current LSU swimmer Jovan Lekic. Both competed in the 400-meter freestyle, with Lekic claiming sixth and Alovatki placing seventh in preliminary heat two. Lekic finished with a time of 3:57.90, while Alovatki touched the wall with a time of 3:59.77.

MacNeil is the only Tiger competing Sunday when she races in the 100-meter butterfly. Following her, the next time LSU is represented, Brooks Curry will compete in the 4×200-meter freestyle relay on Tuesday, July 30.

Sunday, July 28

Maggie MacNeil

Event: 100-Meter Butterfly FINAL

Time: 1:40 p.m. CT

Watch: NBC & Peacock

Tuesday, July 30

Brooks Curry

Event: 4×200 Meter Freestyle Relay Heats

Time: 4:00 a.m. CT

Watch: Peacock

Brooks Curry

Event: 4×200 Meter Freestyle Relay FINAL

Time: 3:01 p.m. CT

Watch: NBC & Peacock

Thursday, August 1

Jere Hribar

Event: 50-Meter Freestyle Heats

Time: 4:00 a.m. CT

Watch: USA & Peacock

Jere Hribar

Event: 50-Meter Freestyle Semifinals

Time: 1:44 p.m. CT

Watch: Peacock

Friday, August 2

Jere Hribar

Event: 50-Meter Freestyle FINAL

Time: 1:30 p.m. CT

Watch: Peacock

Adrian Abadia Garcia and Juan-Celaya Hernandez

Event: Three-Meter Synchronized Springboard FINAL ONLY

Time: 4:00 a.m. CT

Watch: Peacock

Saturday, August 3

Sabrina Lyn

Event: 50-Meter Freestyle Heats

Time: 4:00 a.m. CT

Watch: Peacock

Maggie MacNeil

Event: 4×100 Meter Medley Relay Heats

Time: 4:00 a.m. CT

Watch: NBC & Peacock

Sabrina Lyn

Event: 50-Meter Freestyle Semifinals

Time: 1:37 p.m. CT

Watch: Peacock

Sunday, August 4

Sabrina Lyn

Event: 50-Meter Freestyle FINAL

Time: 11:30 a.m. CT

Watch: Peacock

Maggie MacNeil

Event: 4×100 Meter Medley Relay FINAL

Time: 12:26 p.m. CT

Watch: Peacock

Wednesday, August 7

Chiara Pellacani/Lizzie Cui/Helle Tuxen

Event: Three-Meter Springboard Prelims

Time: 8:10 a.m. CT

Watch: E! Network/Peacock

Thursday, August 8

Chiara Pellacani/Lizzie Cui/Helle Tuxen

Event: Three-Meter Springboard Semifinals

Time: 3:00 a.m. CT

Watch E! Network/Peacock

Friday, August 9

Chiara Pellacani/Lizzie Cui/Helle Tuxen

Event: Three-Meter Springboard FINAL

Time: 8:00 a.m. CT

Watch: NBC and Peacock