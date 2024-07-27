MacNeil Qualifies For Olympic Final; Pellacani Fourth in 3-Meter Synchro Event
PARIS – Former LSU swimmer Maggie MacNeil began defending her Olympic gold medal in France Saturday, as she qualified for the 100-meter butterfly final inside the Paris La Defense Arena after making it through the preliminary and semifinal rounds.
MacNeil, the reigning Olympic gold medalist from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in the event, can defend her title Sunday afternoon. In preliminary heat three, she placed second with a time of 57.00 and returned in the semifinal, shaving 45 seconds to qualify for the final with a time of 56.55.
MacNeil’s opportunity to add to her legacy will be televised on NBC and can be streamed on the Peacock app. The event is slated to start at 1:40 p.m. CT.
In the diving well, former LSU diver Chiara Pellacani started her Olympic journey in the three-meter synchronized diving event by placing fourth with a score of 293.52. Pellacani’s next event at the Summer Games will be the three-meter springboard individual event on Aug. 7.
Joining MacNeil and Pellacani on the first day of the swimming and diving competition were Pavel Alovatki and current LSU swimmer Jovan Lekic. Both competed in the 400-meter freestyle, with Lekic claiming sixth and Alovatki placing seventh in preliminary heat two. Lekic finished with a time of 3:57.90, while Alovatki touched the wall with a time of 3:59.77.
MacNeil is the only Tiger competing Sunday when she races in the 100-meter butterfly. Following her, the next time LSU is represented, Brooks Curry will compete in the 4×200-meter freestyle relay on Tuesday, July 30.
Sunday, July 28
Maggie MacNeil
Event: 100-Meter Butterfly FINAL
Time: 1:40 p.m. CT
Watch: NBC & Peacock
Tuesday, July 30
Brooks Curry
Event: 4×200 Meter Freestyle Relay Heats
Time: 4:00 a.m. CT
Watch: Peacock
Brooks Curry
Event: 4×200 Meter Freestyle Relay FINAL
Time: 3:01 p.m. CT
Watch: NBC & Peacock
Thursday, August 1
Jere Hribar
Event: 50-Meter Freestyle Heats
Time: 4:00 a.m. CT
Watch: USA & Peacock
Jere Hribar
Event: 50-Meter Freestyle Semifinals
Time: 1:44 p.m. CT
Watch: Peacock
Friday, August 2
Jere Hribar
Event: 50-Meter Freestyle FINAL
Time: 1:30 p.m. CT
Watch: Peacock
Adrian Abadia Garcia and Juan-Celaya Hernandez
Event: Three-Meter Synchronized Springboard FINAL ONLY
Time: 4:00 a.m. CT
Watch: Peacock
Saturday, August 3
Sabrina Lyn
Event: 50-Meter Freestyle Heats
Time: 4:00 a.m. CT
Watch: Peacock
Maggie MacNeil
Event: 4×100 Meter Medley Relay Heats
Time: 4:00 a.m. CT
Watch: NBC & Peacock
Sabrina Lyn
Event: 50-Meter Freestyle Semifinals
Time: 1:37 p.m. CT
Watch: Peacock
Sunday, August 4
Sabrina Lyn
Event: 50-Meter Freestyle FINAL
Time: 11:30 a.m. CT
Watch: Peacock
Maggie MacNeil
Event: 4×100 Meter Medley Relay FINAL
Time: 12:26 p.m. CT
Watch: Peacock
Wednesday, August 7
Chiara Pellacani/Lizzie Cui/Helle Tuxen
Event: Three-Meter Springboard Prelims
Time: 8:10 a.m. CT
Watch: E! Network/Peacock
Thursday, August 8
Chiara Pellacani/Lizzie Cui/Helle Tuxen
Event: Three-Meter Springboard Semifinals
Time: 3:00 a.m. CT
Watch E! Network/Peacock
Friday, August 9
Chiara Pellacani/Lizzie Cui/Helle Tuxen
Event: Three-Meter Springboard FINAL
Time: 8:00 a.m. CT
Watch: NBC and Peacock