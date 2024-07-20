BATON ROUGE-Former LSU Tiger and 2017 NCAA National Player of the Year Sam Burns climbed 26 spots up the leaderboard on Saturday to end his third round at The Open at T2.

Burns fired a 6-under 65 to put himself in contention for the final round of The Open. The former All-American played a round that consisted of seven birdies and eight pars, which led the field for the day. Burns’ 65 also tied for best round of the tournament.

The Shreveport native is currently 3rd in the field in strokes gained putting, with an efficient 5.70 strokes gained per 18 holes. Burns is currently 6th in the field in total strokes gained, averaging 11.16 strokes gained per 18 holes.

Burns will play the final day of The Open in contention to win his first major in his career. The 27 year old would become just the 3rd Tiger to win a major, with Jay Hebert and David Toms winning the PGA Championship in 1960 and 2001.

Solo leader Billy Horschel sits at 4-under, while Burns is in a six-way tie at 3-under with Thriston Lawrence, Russell Henley, Xander Schauffele, Justin Rose and Daniel Brown.

Burns will tee off at 8:15 AM CT alongside Rusell Henley.

How to Watch

On Sunday, coverage will begin on the USA Network and at 6 a.m. CT until conclusion NBC Sports will have live coverage.