Five Student-Athletes Represent LSU At SEC Leadership Council

DALLAS – LSU has five student-athletes in Dallas who are participating in the SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council meetings taking place there.

Two LSU Football Players – Jonathon Ferguson and Josh Williams – are there as members on the SEC Football Leadership Council. Both LSU Basketball programs are represented with Aneesah Morrow and Trace Young on the SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Leadership Councils. Sierra Ballard of LSU Gymnastics is in Dallas as a member on the SEC Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

During the two-day meeting, the Council will hear presentations from Will Baggett of Emergent Executives on creating and growing a brand and Kristi Dosh on avoiding business management pitfalls. The agenda also includes conversations with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and SEC Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Katie O’Neal. In addition, the group will participate in breakout sessions for their respective leadership council.

The SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council provides an opportunity for SEC student-athletes to engage with campus leaders and conference office staff. Leadership Councils for football and men’s and women’s basketball, along with SAAC, provide a conduit of communication to the conference office on issues related to student-athlete experience, student-athlete wellness and playing rules.