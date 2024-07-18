BATON ROUGE-LSU Men’s golf transfer Matthew Dodd-Berry played his first round of the British Open today, finishing his opening 18 holes with a 1-over 72.

Dodd-Berry opened his first hole at Royal Troon Golf Club with a birdie after sinking a long, double breaking putt that measured 32 feet and six inches. After a strong start, Dodd-Berry would go on to par six out of his next eight holes.

The rising junior transfer currently ranks 3rd in the field in strokes gained off the tee, with an average of 2.45 per 18 holes. Dodd-Berry is also 10th in the field hitting green in regulation, with an impressive mark of 66.7 percent.

The England native is currently the second-lowest amateur in the field, only behind Calum Scott of Scotland.

Former LSU standout Sam Burns is currently T96 after an opening 5-over 76. Burns is tied with 24 other golfers in the field, and has 18 holes tomorrow to make the cut which will take the lowest 70 players in the field.

Burns will tee off tomorrow at 3:36 AM CT, while Dodd-Berry is set to tee off at 5:04 AM CT.

How to Watch

The first two days coverage will begin streaming on Peacock at 12:30 a.m. CT with coverage on USA Network from 3 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT. The final portion of coverage in the first two rounds will be on Peacock beginning at 2 p.m. CT.

On the weekend, coverage will begin on USA Network and at 6 a.m. CT until conclusion NBC Sports will have live coverage.