Women's Golf Team Member Jordan Fischer Named To SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll

BATON ROUGE – LSU golfer Jordan Fischer was named to the first-year Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Role announced by the league office on Wednesday.

The First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2023-24 academic calendar.

Fischer will be a rising sophomore on the 2024-25 nationally-ranked LSU women’s golf team. She is majoring in sports administration.

Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll. The following criteria will be followed: (1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters). (2) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (3) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. (4) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.