Track & Field Tallies 13 on the 2024 First Year SEC Academic Honor Roll

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU track and field is represented by 13 student-athletes on the 2024 First Year SEC Academic Honor Roll announced Wednesday by the Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey.

A total of 1,459 student-athletes across the league were honored. The First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2023-24 academic calendar.

Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll. The following criteria will be followed:

A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution.

If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll.

Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons.

Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution.

The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

Men’s 2024 First Year SEC Academic Honor Roll

Robert Buisson, M Track & Field, Finance

Hugh Carlson, M Track & Field, Finance

Casey Goetschel, M Track & Field, Sport Administration

Alex Holbrook, M Track & Field, Finance

Rhen Langley, M Track & Field, Kinesiology

Louis Rudge, M Track & Field, Finance

Trenton Sandler, M Track & Field, Kinesiology

Women’s 2024 First Year SEC Academic Honor Roll

Leah Acosta, W Track & Field, Sport Administration

Tima Godbless, W Track & Field, Sport Administration

Jordyn Grady, W Track & Field, Library Information Science

Alexis Guillory, W Track & Field, Sport Administration

Katie Johnson, W Track & Field, Mechanical Engineering

Trinity Spooner, W Track & Field, Kinesiology

