BATON ROUGE-Three members of the LSU Men’s Golf team were named to the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll announced Wednesday.

Freshmen Noah McWilliams and Jay Mendell along with graduate student Alex Price were all named to the list.

With those additions, the LSU Men’s Golf team has eight student-athletes on an SEC Academic Honor Roll.

Below is the full list of honorees

SEC Academic Spring Honor Roll

Nicholas Arcement, Redshirt Senior

Drew Doyle, Senior

Connor Gaunt, Graduate Student

Luke Haskew, Sophomore

Holden Webb, Sophomore

SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll

Alex Price, Graduate Student

Jay Mendell, Freshman

Noah McWilliams, Freshman

Below are the criteria for the SEC Academic Honor Roll

Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll. The following criteria will be followed: (1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. (2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.