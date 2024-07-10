LSU Gold
Six Soccer Players Named To 2024 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll

Birmingham, Ala. – Six LSU Soccer players were named to the 2023-24 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll, announced on Wednesday by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

A total of 1,459 student-athletes were named to this year’s First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll as Ava Amsden, Alyson Campbell, Ava Galligan, Andrea Iljkic, Brielyn Knowles and Caley Swierenga all earned a spot on the list. 

The First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2023-24 academic calendar. In order to be eligible, a student-athlete must have a grade point average (GPA) of 3.00 or higher, completed 24 semester hours, and have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

Below is the list of majors for the 2023-24 LSU Soccer Honorees:

Ava Amsden, Psychology
Alyson Campbell, Political Science
Ava Galligan, Sport Administration
Andrea Iljkic, Business
Brielyn Knowles, Marketing
Caley Swierenga, Marketing

