Track & Field Tallies 36 on the 2024 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU track and field is represented by 36 student-athletes on the 2024 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll announced Tuesday by the Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey.

A total of 1,492 student-athletes across the league were honored, representing the sports of baseball, golf, softball, tennis and track and field. The award is based on grades from the 2023 Summer, 2023 Fall and 2024 Spring terms.

Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll. The following criteria will be followed:

A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution.

If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll.

Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons.

Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution.

The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

Men’s 2024 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll

Kameron Aime, Men’s Track & Field, Management

Sean Burrell, Men’s Track & Field, Sports Administration

Will Dart, Men’s Track & Field, Chemistry

Jaden James, Men’s Track & Field, Electrical Engineering

Jack Larriviere, Men’s Track & Field, Chemistry

Shakeem McKay, Men’s Track & Field, Sports Administration

John Meyer, Men’s Track & Field, Master Leadership Development

Dyllon Nimmers, Men’s Track & Field, Construction Management

Jevan Parara, Men’s Track & Field, Sports Administration

Jackson Rimes, Men’s Track & Field, Finance

Ronnie Rounds II, Men’s Track & Field, Master Business Administration

Matthew Sophia, Men’s Track & Field, Sports Administration

Tyler Stevens, Men’s Track & Field, Sports Administration

Mats Swanson, Men’s Track & Field, Mechanical Engineering

Isiah Travis, Men’s Track & Field, Finance

Jack Wallace, Men’s Track & Field, Biology

Women’s 2024 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll

Shani’a Bellamy, Women’s Track & Field, Sports Administration

Adele Broussard, Women’s Track & Field, Master Business Administration

Ella Chesnut, Women’s Track & Field, Accounting

Hailey Day, Women’s Track & Field, Social Work

Emma Engelhardt, Women’s Track & Field, Sociology

Annie Fink, Women’s Track & Field, Kinesiology

Maddie-Kate Gardiner, Women’s Track & Field, Textiles, Apparel & Marketing

Callie Hardy, Women’s Track & Field, Kinesiology

Gwyneth Hughes, Women’s Track & Field, Coastal Environmental Science

Brianna Lyston, Women’s Track & Field, Sports Administration

Sophie Martin, Women’s Track & Field, Communication Disorders

Tana Monk, Women’s Track & Field, Kinesiology

Carly Nicholson, Women’s Track & Field, History

Julia Palin, Women’s Track & Field, Master Business Administration

Emery Prentice, Women’s Track & Field, Kinesiology

Lorena Rangel Batres, Women’s Track & Field, Agriculture

Shelby Spoor, Women’s Track & Field, Nutrition Food Science

Addy Stevenson, Women’s Track & Field, Sports Administration

Svenya Stoyanoff, Women’s Track & Field, Accounting

Aly Jo Warren, Women’s Track & Field, Kinesiology

Follow Us

Stay up to date with all things LSU track and field by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.