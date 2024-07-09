Track & Field Tallies 36 on the 2024 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU track and field is represented by 36 student-athletes on the 2024 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll announced Tuesday by the Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey.
A total of 1,492 student-athletes across the league were honored, representing the sports of baseball, golf, softball, tennis and track and field. The award is based on grades from the 2023 Summer, 2023 Fall and 2024 Spring terms.
Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll. The following criteria will be followed:
- A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution.
- If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll.
- Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons.
- Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution.
- The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.
Men’s 2024 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll
Kameron Aime, Men’s Track & Field, Management
Sean Burrell, Men’s Track & Field, Sports Administration
Will Dart, Men’s Track & Field, Chemistry
Jaden James, Men’s Track & Field, Electrical Engineering
Jack Larriviere, Men’s Track & Field, Chemistry
Shakeem McKay, Men’s Track & Field, Sports Administration
John Meyer, Men’s Track & Field, Master Leadership Development
Dyllon Nimmers, Men’s Track & Field, Construction Management
Jevan Parara, Men’s Track & Field, Sports Administration
Jackson Rimes, Men’s Track & Field, Finance
Ronnie Rounds II, Men’s Track & Field, Master Business Administration
Matthew Sophia, Men’s Track & Field, Sports Administration
Tyler Stevens, Men’s Track & Field, Sports Administration
Mats Swanson, Men’s Track & Field, Mechanical Engineering
Isiah Travis, Men’s Track & Field, Finance
Jack Wallace, Men’s Track & Field, Biology
Women’s 2024 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll
Shani’a Bellamy, Women’s Track & Field, Sports Administration
Adele Broussard, Women’s Track & Field, Master Business Administration
Ella Chesnut, Women’s Track & Field, Accounting
Hailey Day, Women’s Track & Field, Social Work
Emma Engelhardt, Women’s Track & Field, Sociology
Annie Fink, Women’s Track & Field, Kinesiology
Maddie-Kate Gardiner, Women’s Track & Field, Textiles, Apparel & Marketing
Callie Hardy, Women’s Track & Field, Kinesiology
Gwyneth Hughes, Women’s Track & Field, Coastal Environmental Science
Brianna Lyston, Women’s Track & Field, Sports Administration
Sophie Martin, Women’s Track & Field, Communication Disorders
Tana Monk, Women’s Track & Field, Kinesiology
Carly Nicholson, Women’s Track & Field, History
Julia Palin, Women’s Track & Field, Master Business Administration
Emery Prentice, Women’s Track & Field, Kinesiology
Lorena Rangel Batres, Women’s Track & Field, Agriculture
Shelby Spoor, Women’s Track & Field, Nutrition Food Science
Addy Stevenson, Women’s Track & Field, Sports Administration
Svenya Stoyanoff, Women’s Track & Field, Accounting
Aly Jo Warren, Women’s Track & Field, Kinesiology
