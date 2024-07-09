Six From Tennis Named to 2024 SEC Spring Honor Roll

BATON ROUGE, La. — Six members of the LSU Men’s Tennis team were named to the 2024 SEC Spring Honor Roll, announced by the league Tuesday morning.

Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll.

The following are members of the LSU Men’s Tennis team who have been named to the SEC Spring Honor Roll:

Chen Dong, Senior, Computer Science

Welsh Hotard, Senior, Sports Administration

Ben Koch, Senior, Accounting

Stefan Latinovic, Senior, Information Systems and Decision Sciences

George Stoupe, Senior, Sports Administration

Julien Penzlin, Junior, Sports Administration

All six members have previously earned First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll and have been named an ITA Scholar Athlete. Koch was also named to the spring honor roll in 2022.

The 2024 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2023 Summer, 2023 Fall, and 2024 Spring terms.

The following criteria for selection are followed: (1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. (2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

